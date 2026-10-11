Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet congratulates PM Modi on completing 25 Years as head of government

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on behalf of the people of the state, on Sunday joined crores of Indians in celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years of continuous service as head of government on October 7. PM Modi took the oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001 and continued through his service as Prime Minister of India from May 26, 2014 onwards. His third consecutive term began on June 9, 2024.

In a press release issued by the CMO, Arunachal Pradesh stated that the state cabinet recorded that, across PM Modi's journey, his responsibilities have grown while his devotion to Bharat Mata has remained constant. From his early work at the grassroots to leadership of a state and the nation, the spirit of Seva Hi Samarpan has consistently guided his public life. Describing himself as the Pradhan Sevak, he placed service at the centre of governance and worked with discipline, perseverance and tireless dedication under the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. "The Cabinet highlighted the national transformation achieved under his leadership, from welfare, economic strength and national security to technology, infrastructure and renewed pride in India’s heritage. Decisive actions, including the abrogation of Article 370, the replacement of colonial-era laws with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Goods and Services Tax and next-generation GST 2.0 reforms, reflect a consistent commitment to national interest. The Cabinet also expressed its collective profound gratitude to the Prime Minister for launching the next-gen GST 2.0 reforms and the GST Bachat Utsav during his visit Itanagar on 22 September 2025, the first day of the pious occasion of Navratri. It is particularly significant that this resolution of the Cabinet was passed on 11th October, the first day of Navratri this year," said in the CMO Arunachal Pradesh statement.

It also stated that Arunachal Pradesh has been a proud partner in this developmental journey. The State achieved 100 per cent saturation under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, covering more than 8.57 lakh beneficiaries. Around 55,000 families received pucca houses registered in the names of women, while 2.28 lakh houses received functional household tap connections, making Arunachal Pradesh the first State in the North East to achieve 100% saturation under the Jal Jeevan Mission. More than 2.26 lakh families are covered under AB PM-JAY and CMAAY, providing cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year. "The Prime Minister’s focus on Annadata, Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti has strengthened livelihoods and opened new opportunities across the State and throughout the nation. More than 1.14 lakh farmers from Arunachal Pradesh have been enrolled under PM-KISAN, with over Rs 150 crore transferred directly to their bank accounts. Nearly one lakh women have been mobilised into 15,999 Self-Help Groups; more than 16,000 have become Lakhpati Didis, with 36,000 more identified to reach this goal. 50 government schools have been upgraded into Golden Jubilee Model Schools, 58 Khelo India Centres now reach every district, and 156 startups have been supported with seed funding of more than Rs 5.59 crore, of which 45.5% are led by women," the CMO said.

The Cabinet also noted the remarkable infrastructure transformation in Arunachal Pradesh. The Sela and Nechiphu tunnels have enhanced all-weather connectivity, strengthened strategic mobility and promoted tourism. Donyi Polo Airport, the State’s first greenfield airport, can handle one million passengers a year, while Tezu Airport has been upgraded with a new terminal building. Under the Vibrant Villages Programme, 455 villages across 11 districts were selected in Phase I, with 1,022 km of roads worth Rs 2,205 crore approved to connect 126 border villages. A further 122 villages along the Myanmar and Bhutan borders have been included in Phase II, making frontier communities partners in development and national security," CMO Arunachal Pradesh stated in the press statement. It further stated that Arunachal Pradesh is also emerging as a future powerhouse of India.

"The 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project has been developed at a cost of Rs 30,071 crore, with 4 units commissioned and the remaining units expected shortly. Investment of more than Rs 52,000 crore has been approved for 5 additional hydropower projects that will generate almost 4,000 MW of renewable energy and support India’s net zero goals. The Cabinet further expressed gratitude for the support in recognition, preservation and promotion of Arunachal Pradesh’s rich indigenous, tribal and Buddhist heritage, cultures and traditions. 20 indigenous products have secured Geographical Indication tags. The Union Budget for 2026–27 announced a scheme to develop Buddhist circuits in six Northeastern States, including Arunachal Pradesh, while rare manuscripts and medical manuscripts are being documented and digitised under the Gyan Bharatam Mission," it said. "Under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, Rs 4,900 crore has been allocated to Arunachal Pradesh under the Pride of Hills component. The Cabinet collectively renewed its commitment and resolve to build upon these achievements to form a strong foundation for the national resolve of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. It extended heartfelt congratulations to Narendra Modi, expressed profound gratitude for his life of service and tireless dedication, and reaffirmed Arunachal Pradesh’s resolve to work under his guidance towards a prosperous, secure, self-reliant and developed India," said in the press statement.

In other decisions, the Cabinet also approved a series of decisions aimed at strengthening higher and technical education, improving healthcare services, expanding support for women in distress, and streamlining administrative and institutional frameworks across the state. Among the key decisions, the Cabinet approved uniform, merit-based recruitment rules for several teaching and technical positions in government engineering and polytechnic colleges. In a significant step towards standardising recruitment in technical education institutions, the Cabinet approved recruitment rules for 12 categories of posts in government engineering and polytechnic colleges in accordance with the applicable All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Regulations of 2019.

The approved rules cover the posts of Principal in government polytechnic colleges and government engineering colleges; Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor in government engineering colleges; Workshop Superintendent, Assistant Librarian, Laboratory Assistant, Senior Technical Assistant and System Analyst in government engineering colleges; and Head of Department (Civil Engineering) in government polytechnic colleges. The rules are intended to establish a transparent, merit-based and uniform mechanism for appointments, in line with the AICTE Diploma and Degree Regulations, 2019. To strengthen support for women facing distress and emergencies, the State Cabinet approved the creation of 20 posts to operationalise the Women Helpline-181 scheme, in accordance with Mission Shakti guidelines. Women Helpline-181 is a toll-free, round-the-clock service intended to provide emergency assistance and immediate response to women in distress, while connecting them with services such as medical care, shelter, legal aid, emotional support and guidance.

The State Cabinet approved the renaming of Government College, Seppa, in East Kameng district, as Donglo Sonam Government College, Wessang, in honour of Late Donglo Sonam, recognised for his contribution to the growth and development of East Kameng district and Arunachal Pradesh. The State Cabinet also approved the naming of the Government Higher Secondary School, Daporijo, as the Lt Punji Mara Government Higher Secondary School, Daporijo and the naming of the Government Model Degree College, Daporijo, as the Popak Bage Government Model Degree College, Reempu Yorlo.

The State Cabinet approved enhancement of grade pay for different categories of posts under the National Leprosy Elimination Programme (NLEP) in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The decision seeks to address concerns regarding wage parity and fairness, improve staff morale and productivity, and strengthen the delivery of patient care and rehabilitation services. In another healthcare-related decision, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet approved the creation of five posts of Food Safety Officer, Group B, Gazetted Non-Ministerial. The new posts are intended to address manpower gaps in the State’s food-law enforcement machinery and strengthen food-safety monitoring and enforcement to protect public health. (ANI)