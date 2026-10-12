Gujarat CM inaugurates Vibrant Navratri Festival 2026 in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has stated that Garba, an integral part of Gujarat’s cultural heritage and folk traditions, has gained global recognition through the Vibrant Navratri Festival initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the Vibrant Navratri Festival 2026, organised by the State Government’s Tourism Department, he also inaugurated an exhibition of home-based industry and handicraft products made by women from Self-Help Groups and Sakhi Mandals, organised by Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company.

According to the Gujarat CMO, he interacted with the women of the Sakhi Mandals and gathered information about their products. The event was attended by Minister of State for Urban Development Darshana Vaghela, Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, District Panchayat President, Member of Parliament Dineshbhai Makwana, and MLAs from Ahmedabad city.

According to the CMO, inaugurating the Navratri Festival in the distinguished presence of ambassadors from around six countries, the CM stated that through the Vibrant Global Summit, the Prime Minister has provided a global platform for Gujarat’s trade, industry and entrepreneurial spirit. Furthermore, initiatives such as Vibrant Navratri, Somnath Swabhiman Parv, the Statue of Unity, Rann Utsav, the Ambaji Corridor, the hoisting of the flag at Pavagadh after 500 years, and the Kedarnath Dham and Kashi Vishwanath Corridor have realised the vision of “Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi”, alongside cultural nationalism.

He described the Vibrant Navratri Festival 2026 as particularly significant in the year marking the completion of 25 years of the Prime Minister’s service, dedication and journey from public service to national service. He also prayed that Adi Shakti Maa Ambaji bless everyone with her grace so that Gujarat continues to lead in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)