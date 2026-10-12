China holds intensive talks on hybrid, EV trade with EU

​China and ‌the European ​Union held "intensive consultations" on the trade of ‌hybrid and electric vehicles, as well as efforts to balance economic and trade concerns, ‌the commerce ministry said on ‌Monday.

On hybrid vehicles, both sides agreed that the export quota given to China would ⁠not ​be ⁠lower than quotas allocated to other imports sources, ⁠and that EU measures must not ​specifically target the country's products or ⁠discriminate against its firms. Both also agreed on ⁠an ​upward adjustment of the 2025 hybrid vehicle export figure to ⁠ensure opportunities and stable growth for Chinese ⁠enterprises, ⁠the ministry added in its statement.