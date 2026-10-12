Gujarat: Sanghavi says ex-Agniveers to be recruited into police without written exam, 20% reservation to continue

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has announced that former Agniveers will be directly recruited into Gujarat Police without a written examination, while the 20 per cent reservation for Agniveers will continue. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during his visit to Surat, Deputy CM Sanghavi said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and guided by the Central Government, a decision had been taken to recruit former Agniveers into the state police force without a written examination. Having served the nation along its borders in their youth, these Agniveers will now work alongside Gujarat Police to further strengthen the force. Their experience in handling challenging situations along the borders will help improve law and order in the state."

Earlier, the state government had exempted former Agniveers from the Physical Efficiency Test. With exemptions from both tests, the recruitment process will become easier for those seeking to join the police force. They have also been granted a five-year relaxation in the upper age limit, he said. He further stated that, under the amended rules announced by the Home Department on October 9, former Agniveers will also be exempted from the written examination for direct recruitment to designated uniformed posts in the Police Department.

He added that the government had issued an official resolution outlining the recruitment rules, eligibility criteria, and conditions. Notably, the state government had earlier introduced 20 per cent reservation for former Agniveers under the original rules announced on July 17. This reservation will apply to former Agniveers who have completed their service in the Indian Army, Navy or Air Force and are natives, original inhabitants or permanent residents of Gujarat, subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria and verification of the required documents.

Under the latest amendment announced by the Home Department, Rule 5A has been added after Rule 5 of the original rules, exempting former Agniveers from the written examination for direct recruitment. The amendment will come into effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette, as per the CMO. (ANI)