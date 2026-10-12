Delhi: Man dies after alleged assault amid dispute over senior citizen seat in metro, two arrested

A 48-year-old man died after being allegedly assaulted by a retired IAS officer and his son over a dispute concerning a senior citizen seat inside a Delhi Metro train at the Supreme Court Metro Station on October 8, according to the FIR. The accused have been identified as Sanjay Pratap Singh, 65, a retired IAS officer, and his 36-year-old son, Siddharth Singh. Both have been arrested in connection with the case, according to the police.

The deceased, Pawan Sharma, was travelling with his 65-year-old mother, Durga Sharma, from Gurugram to their residence in Yamuna Vihar, Delhi, when the incident took place, as stated in the FIR. According to Durga Sharma's complaint to the police, at around 4 pm on October 8, the mother and son boarded a Metro train at Dwarka Sector 21 to return home and were seated on a seat reserved for senior citizens.

When the train reached the Supreme Court Metro Station, two men boarded it. The complainant described one of them as elderly and the other as younger. According to the complaint, the two men allegedly spoke rudely to the mother and son and asked them to vacate the seats. Pawan objected to the manner in which they were speaking and said that they would vacate the seats, following which he and his mother began getting up.

The FIR further states that Pawan made a remark to the elderly man, following which the latter allegedly grabbed him by the collar and slapped him. When Pawan objected to the assault, the younger man accompanying the elderly accused allegedly caught him by the neck and punched him repeatedly in the chest.

Durga Sharma alleged that when she tried to intervene and stop the assault on her son, the elderly man held her hands, preventing her from intervening. According to the complaint, Pawan suddenly collapsed on the floor of the Metro train and became unconscious. Passengers raised an alarm, following which Metro staff arrived at the spot and placed him on a stretcher. Both alleged assailants were taken off the train.

The two men were subsequently identified as Sanjay Pratap Singh, son of Mahendra Pratap Singh, and his son Siddharth Singh, according to police records. Durga Sharma accompanied her son in a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. However, doctors declared Pawan dead upon arrival, the complaint stated.

According to the police report, Sub-Inspector Satish Kumar reached the Supreme Court Metro Station after receiving information through Daily Diary (DD) entries 23A, 24A and 26A regarding the incident. During the preliminary inquiry, he learnt that the injured man had been shifted to LNJP Hospital by ambulance. The officer subsequently reached the hospital and collected the medico-legal case (MLC) report of Pawan Sharma, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, Delhi.

The MLC recorded multiple tiny bruises on the victim's right cheek, bruises on his chest near the neck and a small abrasion on his right-hand thumb. The medical report also noted that he was unconscious and unresponsive and was unfit to make a statement. The police report states that the incident occurred between approximately 4:52 pm and 4:56 pm on October 8, at the Supreme Court Metro Station.

After examining the complaint and medical findings, the investigating officer found a prima facie case under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the police records. The victim's body was preserved in the mortuary at LNJP Hospital. The police also initiated an inspection of the place of occurrence by the crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.

An FIR was registered at the Supreme Court Metro Police Station on October 9. The FIR names Sanjay Pratap Singh and Siddharth Singh as the accused. Both have been arrested and sent to jail, according to the information provided by the police.

The investigation is still underway. (ANI)