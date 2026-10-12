"March for democracy, march for justice": Rahul Gandhi raises pitch ahead of INDIA bloc march to SC against Election Commission

Lok Sabha Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi has raised the pitch ahead of the planned protest by the INDIA bloc in the capital. The Congress MP called for the "Challo Dilli" protest march which will get underway this afternoon from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court against the functioning of the Election Commission. The protest will continue despite the CJI not giving his assent to a meeting with the opposition MPs on the issue.

Rahul Gandhi has also called for a news conference on the protest. In a post on X he said, "March for Democracy. March for Justice. Chalo Dilli." Congress MP Imran Masood on Monday said the party had scheduled a protest following the Chief Justice of India's (CJI) rejection of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's meeting request and memorandum, asserting that people were joining the movement spontaneously.

Speaking to ANI, Masood said, "We have scheduled a protest. Everyone will abide by whatever directive the party issues. People are coming out on their own; everywhere it is a spontaneous movement. Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "We will march to the Supreme Court—not as a political party, individuals, men, women, or belonging to any state, caste, religion, or creed, but as citizens who believe democracy needs to be protected. Rahul Gandhi, India Bloc leaders, and others are approaching every institution and authority in the streets... Today will be marked in golden letters as a protest of a magnitude that Delhi has never witnessed."

High Security is in place in Central Delhi, security has been tightened with barricades at multiple locations, and entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed from till 4:00 PM on October 12, 2026, for security reasons. Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel. Due to security reasons, the entry and exit of several metro stations will remain closed till 4 PM. These are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Barakhamba Road.

Speaking on the security measures Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "The police—coming under Home Minister Amit Shah—are ignoring the Supreme Court's clear ruling that metros should not be shut, and are taking every step to stop people by closing metro stations, altering routes, and gathering large numbers of police and CRPF forces, we remain undeterred." Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna said, "It clearly shows that the BJP is against the youth, the Gen Z of this country. They are unable to win the vote of the first-timers. That is why they have introduced Form 6. SIR was brought in to delete names of new voters. We will fight against this."

Rahul Gandhi has called on other opposition parties to join the protest march. "12th October, India marches peacefully as one to the Supreme Court. Students, civil society organisations, Opposition parties: Please join us to defend our democracy," Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi announced that the INDIA bloc would take to the streets, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)