"There is already a Chief Minister": G Parameshwara on calls for him to become Karnataka CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said it was natural for the public to express their wish for him to become Chief Minister, but stressed that the state already has a Chief Minister in office. Responding to calls for him to be elevated to the post, Parameshwara further said that political parties function according to established conventions and structures.

“It is natural for Swamijis and the public to offer such blessings and express the sentiment that 'our Parameshwara should become Chief Minister'. The political arena operates under specific conventions and rules; a political party functions in a certain way, and things have already proceeded according to that structure,” he said. Parameshwara added that there was no question of making an effort for the position while the post was occupied.

“One might consider making an effort for the position only if the post were vacant, but that question does not arise now as the Chief Minister is serving, and I am the Deputy Chief Minister,” he said. Earlier in the day, Parameshwara said the Dasara Sports Meet is more than just a competition and is a platform for athletes to showcase their talent, adding that the government is prioritising job reservation, enhanced prize money and improved sports infrastructure to encourage sportspersons.

He was speaking after inaugurating the state-level Dasara Sports Meet-CM Cup 2026, organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and the Karnataka Sports Authority at the Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium in Mysuru as part of the Dasara celebrations. He congratulated all organisers and officials for conducting the Dasara Sports Meet on a grand scale. Parameshwara said the world-famous Mysuru Dasara has a history spanning centuries, and that the sports meet organised as part of this tradition has made an important contribution to Karnataka’s sporting culture.

He said the Mysuru Dasara Sports Meet has a historic legacy dating back to the Vijayanagara Empire, when sports were encouraged as part of Navaratri celebrations. Events such as wrestling, swordsmanship and other competitions provided opportunities for sporting talent. The Mysuru rulers continued this tradition, and over time the Dasara Sports Meet evolved into its modern form. He expressed happiness that 26 sporting disciplines are being conducted as part of this year’s Dasara Sports Meet, with athletes participating from districts across the state. The 2026 edition, he said, would hold a memorable place in the history of Mysuru Dasara.

“I too am a sportsperson shaped by the Mysuru Dasara Sports Meet. Participating in this competition gave me the opportunity to compete at the university level and later move on to national and international competitions. I am happy to share that experience,” Parameshwara said. (ANI)