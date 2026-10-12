Gujarat: Rs 159.50 crore barrage project on Daman-Ganga river near Vapi to start soon

Valsad (Gujarat) [India], October 12 (ANI): In a major development for the residents of Valsad district, the Rs 159.50 crore barrage project on the Daman-Ganga River near Vapi is set to commence soon. The project is expected to boost irrigation, groundwater recharge and water security in the district. An Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) project has been commissioned for the Daman-Ganga Barrage on the Daman-Ganga River near Namdha village in Vapi taluka of Valsad district. The proposed barrage will be located approximately 3 km downstream of the existing Vapi Weir.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country aims to ensure access to drinking and irrigation water for all while securing water resources for future generations, the release said. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the project has been fast-tracked. Once completed, the project will have a gross storage capacity of 5.49 million cubic metres (MCM) and a catchment area of 2,250.73 sq km.

The proposed Daman-Ganga Barrage near Vapi is expected to provide multiple benefits, ranging from irrigation and groundwater recharge to improved drinking-water availability, salinity control and socio-economic development. A key benefit of the project will be irrigation. The barrage is expected to create irrigation potential for around 549 hectares, with stored water supplied to farmers through lift irrigation. The six identified beneficiary villages are Namdha, Chandor, Mohan, Eklahare, Nahuli and Jamburi. The project could immediately benefit a significant portion of currently unirrigated agricultural land through pressurised irrigation.

The project is expected to increase farmers’ incomes by providing irrigation facilities to their farms. Assured availability of irrigation water throughout the year could enable farmers to cultivate two or more crops annually, thereby contributing to their economic prosperity. The barrage will also strengthen water availability for industrial and municipal requirements in Vapi and surrounding areas.

Existing data for 2024-25 shows that the Vapi Weir supplied 19 MCM of water to GIDC-Vapi for industrial use, 7.30 MCM for water supply and 6 MCM to Vapi Municipal Corporation, generating total revenue of Rs 69.15 crore. The additional storage created by the proposed barrage could support increased non-agricultural water use and generate additional revenue for the civic body. Another major benefit of the project will be groundwater recharge. The project would create water storage over about 3.5 km upstream of the barrage, potentially recharging existing tube wells in Vapi town. This could improve groundwater quality and soil conditions, increase water availability for domestic use and support the future development of Vapi.

The barrage is also designed to help control tidal water and prevent salinity ingress into the riverbed, thereby supporting further groundwater recharge around the reservoir. For Vapi, the project could bring wider urban benefits, including improved drinking-water facilities for a population of about 2.3 lakh, recreational spaces such as parks and boating areas, riverfront development and a new road corridor across the river to improve urban mobility.

The project is also expected to deliver environmental and socio-economic benefits, including reduced tidal influence, improved water conditions and greater tourism and employment potential. It is expected to contribute to regional economic growth while reducing seasonal migration by creating more local employment opportunities. (ANI)