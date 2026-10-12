"EC a puppet of BJP": Tejashwi Yadav alleges "democracy being crushed", as INDIA bloc marches in protest

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday alleged that democracy was under attack and accused the Election Commission of acting in favour of the BJP, as opposition parties continued their protest against alleged electoral irregularities. He said the fight against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had started in Bihar, claiming that his party was among the first to raise objections to the exercise.

The stage is set for a massive face-off as a united opposition represented by the INDIA bloc parties is marching towards the Supreme Court to take their protests against the Election Commission and the SIR process forward. Speaking to the reporters, Yadav said, “We have been consistently fighting against SIR, we were the very first ones to fight this battle, and it started from Bihar. Even back then, we used to say that the Election Commission has completely become a puppet of the BJP. Now things have come out in the open about how these people carried out vote theft and conducted fraudulent elections.”

He further stressed the need to protect democracy and the Constitution, saying the opposition would continue its fight for fair elections. “Democracy is being crushed. And when democracy is being constantly attacked and crushed, how can we sit quietly? Elections must be fair. Democracy must survive, our Constitution must survive. Whatever sacrifice is needed for this, we will make it,” he further said.

Further, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "We are demanding justice, nothing else. This is for people, for humankind, for justice...We want justice and nothing else." Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission were working together to influence election results, adding that the opposition would continue its protest to demand an impartial poll body and a fair electoral process.

He said allegations of electoral irregularities raised by the opposition had serious implications for democracy. “The current situation in the country is no secret to anyone. The BJP and the Election Commission are colluding to influence election results. Evidence of this has now come to light, which is why this movement is underway; under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we will once again raise our voices through this movement to demand justice and ensure that the people of this country have an impartial Election Commission and a fair electoral process,” he said.

“If the Chief Election Commissioner himself is involved in facilitating BJP candidacies, what will be left of the country? What kind of democracy will remain? Furthermore, the manner in which the Delhi Police brutally suppresses the voices of protesters whenever they are raised is unacceptable. Today, we are marching to the Supreme Court in protest against this,” Hooda said. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had effectively imposed an emergency in Delhi and across the country, accusing authorities of assaulting journalists and beating students.

He called on people to take to the streets to protest and protect democracy and the sanctity of the vote. "The entire nation has witnessed how journalists are being assaulted and how students are being beaten. PM Modi has effectively imposed a state of emergency in Delhi and across the country, and the people must take to the streets to oppose it. People must protest to save democracy and to protect the sanctity of the vote,” Singh said.

High Security is in place in Central Delhi, security has been tightened with barricades at multiple locations, and entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed from till 4:00 PM on October 12, for security reasons. Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel. (ANI)