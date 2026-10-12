Gunfire injures two staff at school near Marseille
Two teaching staff were injured by gunfire at the Lakanal school in Aubagne, near Marseille on Monday morning, education minister Edouard Geffray said. A pupil at the school was suspected of being behind the attack, Geffray added in a post on X.
France has faced a wave of protests over the state of the country's schools, with some of the demonstrations hit by violence. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he condemned those incidents of violence.