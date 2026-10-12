Gunfire injures two staff at school near Marseille

​Two ​teaching staff ‌were injured by ​gunfire at the Lakanal ‌school in Aubagne, near Marseille on Monday morning, education minister ‌Edouard Geffray said. A pupil at the ‌school was suspected of being behind the attack, Geffray added ⁠in ​a ⁠post on X.

France has faced ⁠a wave of protests ​over the state of the country's ⁠schools, with some of the ⁠demonstrations ​hit by violence. French President Emmanuel Macron ⁠said on Monday that he condemned ⁠those ⁠incidents of violence.