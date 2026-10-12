NIA attaches property used to harbour Pakistani LeT terrorists in Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said it has attached a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar belonging to an accused in a case which relates to a cross-border terrorist conspiracy involving the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

ANI | Updated: 12-10-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 14:57 IST
NIA attaches property used to harbour Pakistani LeT terrorists in Srinagar
NIA attaches property used to harbour LeT terrorists in Srinagar (Photo/NIA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said it has attached a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar belonging to an accused in a case which relates to a cross-border terrorist conspiracy involving the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The property, belonging to Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama Gas, was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (P) Act, 1967, after obtaining the requisite prior approval of the Director General, NIA.

Based in Danihama village in the Hazratbal area in Srinagar, the property is attached in a case (RC-02/2026/NIA/JMU) linked to the cross-border terrorist conspiracy involving LeT. NIA said the investigation has established a direct nexus between the property and the terrorist conspiracy, as the premises were allegedly used for harbouring Pakistani terrorists and concealing incriminating material connected with the terror network.

The case was originally registered on March 31, 2026, at Zakoora Police Station in Srinagar, and was subsequently taken over and re-registered by NIA. NIA said its investigation has exposed "a network of local Over Ground Workers (OGWs) allegedly working in coordination with LeT handlers to facilitate the infiltration, movement, shelter and logistical support of Pakistani terrorists for carrying out attacks against government establishments, security forces and civilians."

A search conducted on April 6 this year at the residential premises of Ghulam Mohammad Mir at Danihama, Hazratbal, Srinagar, led to the detection of two suspected Pakistani terrorists, identified as Abu Huraira and Khubaib, who were allegedly associated with LeT. An explosive-like substance, digital devices and other incriminating material were also recovered and seized from the premises. The anti-terror agency said its investigation further revealed that "the accused had knowingly provided his residential premises as a haven for the terrorists and had allowed the property to be used for facilitating their activities."

The agency further said its investigation is continuing to identify and expose the complete terror-support network, including other OGWs, facilitators and persons linked to the Pakistan-based handlers. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
Rubio says US strongly condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Rubio says US strongly condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Global
3
Trump says he would love to see Democratic Senator Fetterman become a Republican

Trump says he would love to see Democratic Senator Fetterman become a Republ...

Global
4
US military says it disabled cargo vessel trying to run Iran blockade

US military says it disabled cargo vessel trying to run Iran blockade

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Finance and Economic Growth: Why Central Asia's Five Economies Tell Different Stories

Why Fixing AI Bias Requires More Than Better Data, Fairness Scores and Human Oversight

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026