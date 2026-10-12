Robert E Hall, Michael Woodford win 2026 Economics Nobel for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday awarded the 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences to Robert E Hall of Stanford University and Michael Woodford of Columbia University for their work on the “microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.”

ANI | Updated: 12-10-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 16:11 IST
Robert E Hall, Michael Woodford win 2026 Economics Nobel for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation
Robert E Hall, Michael Woodford win 2026 Economics Nobel prize (Photo/X/@NobelPrize). Image Credit: ANI

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday awarded the 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences to Robert E Hall of Stanford University and Michael Woodford of Columbia University for their work on the “microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.” In a post on X, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said it had decided to award the prize to Hall and Woodford for their contributions to developing economic models that have significantly improved the ability of governments and central banks to implement effective stabilisation policies.

“The laureates’ work has provided us with a stable theoretical foundation for the models that are now used by central banks and governments around the world,” said John Hassler, Chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences. He added that these models help policymakers respond to economic shocks, including energy crises and sudden changes in household consumption.

The prize carries an award of 12 million Swedish kronor, which will be shared equally between the two laureates. According to a press release, the laureates developed new macroeconomic models that help policymakers address economic fluctuations through well-timed fiscal and monetary measures, thereby reducing the peaks and troughs of economic activity.

The academy noted that stabilisation policies have long been central to economic management, particularly during recessions, when lowering interest rates and increasing budget deficits can stimulate growth. Conversely, measures to slow economic activity may be necessary during periods of economic overheating. Hall and Woodford helped revitalise stabilisation policy by building economic models on microeconomic foundations, examining how individual households and businesses make decisions and collectively influence broader economic outcomes.

A key feature of their work is the recognition that households and businesses make forward-looking decisions about savings, consumption and prices. By communicating policy plans, governments and central banks can influence expectations and guide economic activity. The economic crises of the 1970s exposed shortcomings in traditional Keynesian models, as attempts to tackle unemployment contributed to uncontrolled inflation, resulting in a prolonged period of low growth, high unemployment and rising prices. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
Rubio says US strongly condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Rubio says US strongly condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Global
3
Trump says he would love to see Democratic Senator Fetterman become a Republican

Trump says he would love to see Democratic Senator Fetterman become a Republ...

Global
4
US military says it disabled cargo vessel trying to run Iran blockade

US military says it disabled cargo vessel trying to run Iran blockade

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

New Framework Connects Building and Urban Shading With Heat Resilience Assessment

Digital Finance and Economic Growth: Why Central Asia's Five Economies Tell Different Stories

Why Fixing AI Bias Requires More Than Better Data, Fairness Scores and Human Oversight

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026