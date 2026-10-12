India to host first BIMSTEC Home Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on October 13

India to host the first Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Home Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on October 13, with a focus on strengthening regional cooperation to tackle terrorism, transnational organised crime, narcotics, radicalisation, trafficking, illicit financial flows and cyber threats.

ANI | Updated: 12-10-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 19:51 IST
India to host first BIMSTEC Home Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on October 13
Union Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

India to host the first Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Home Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on October 13, with a focus on strengthening regional cooperation to tackle terrorism, transnational organised crime, narcotics, radicalisation, trafficking, illicit financial flows and cyber threats. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting, which is part of efforts by the seven-member regional grouping to improve coordination among law enforcement, intelligence and security agencies.

Shah made the announcement on Monday in a post on his X handle and welcomed the home ministers and delegations from member states, saying the meeting reflects their shared resolve to address common security challenges. He said the participating countries remain committed to building a safer, stronger and more secure BIMSTEC region through decisive coordination.

"India is honored to host the First BIMSTEC Home Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on 13 October 2026. I extend a warm welcome to the Hon’ble Home Ministers and member state delegations. This historic meeting underscores our shared resolve to combat terrorism, transnational organized crime, narcotics radicalization, trafficking, illicit financial flows, and cyber threats. Through decisive coordination, we remain committed to building a safer, stronger, and more secure BIMSTEC region," Shah posted on X. BIMSTEC is a regional organisation established in 1997 to promote economic and technical cooperation among countries around the Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood. Its seven member states are Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The grouping connects South and Southeast Asia and provides a platform for cooperation on regional connectivity, security, trade, development and other shared priorities. (ANI)

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