Person responsible for controversial post against Chief Justice removed from role: KPCC President Sunny Joseph

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has acted swiftly regarding a controversy over a social media post targeting Supreme Court Chief Justice Surya Kant, announcing that the post was published without the knowledge, consent or consultation of the KPCC leadership. KPCC President Sunny Joseph said the person responsible for an objectionable post against Supreme Court Chief Justice Surya Kant on the party’s official X account has been removed from the position.

He further clarified that the post was published without the knowledge, consent or consultation of the KPCC leadership. The KPCC will examine the circumstances under which the post was published, Joseph added.

Joseph clarified, stating that the Congress party does not disagree with the impartiality of the judiciary. Social media posts expressing views contrary to this position do not reflect the stand of the KPCC leadership. KPCC President Sunny Joseph remarks came amid SC condemnation of a now-deleted post by Keralam Congress that made disparaging comments about the CJI, seeking his replacement.

On Monday, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) condemned statements circulating on social media seeking the resignation of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, saying such remarks undermined the institution of the judiciary and sought to interfere with the administration of justice. The condemnation came after a now-deleted post by Keralam Congress made disparaging comments about the CJI, seeking his replacement.

In an official statement, the bar body emphasised that public commentary targeting the head of the judiciary interfered with institutional stability, while affirming that citizens retained the fundamental right to seek legal remedies in accordance with law. “Statements of this nature belittle the institution of the judiciary and amount to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice,” the SCBA said, while emphasising that every person has the right to approach courts and seek remedies in accordance with law. The SCBA also called upon its members and others to maintain the “dignity and decorum” of the Supreme Court of India.

Following the SCBA condemnation, Congress MP Pawan Khera addressed the media and distanced the national party from the remarks, reiterating firm confidence in the judicial system. "We completely disagree with this position, whoever has done it. It is completely incorrect. We have absolute faith in the judiciary of this country and respect the highest court. That is exactly why we went to the doorstep of the highest court and knocked on its door because of the confidence we have in the judiciary," Pawan Khera told ANI.

Khera further outlined the opposition's ongoing strategy to challenge administrative authorities, asserting that INDIA bloc partners were coordinating their next moves following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row. "We will exhaust every avenue possible to protect our democracy and rescue it from the clutches of Gyanesh Kumar and his two masters. As for the next step, all INDIA bloc partners are currently brainstorming, and we will announce our next step,” he said.

Accusing the administration of failing to counter allegations of electoral malpractice, Khera added, “This outgoing government simply does not know how to respond because they know the charges are accurate. They know they have been stealing elections and capturing institutions. The country is responding very sharply, which is why they are afraid of the citizens, and they should be afraid." Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) reiterated its commitment to judicial independence and backed CJI Surya Kant's stand that political parties seeking resolution of their grievances must approach the Supreme Court through the judicial process.

In a resolution dated October 12, SCAORA said grievances requiring judicial resolution must be pursued through established legal procedures, stressing that the independence of the judiciary is essential to the rule of law and the fair administration of justice. SCAORA said it appreciated the stand taken by the CJI in making it clear that political parties seeking resolution of their grievances must approach the court through the judicial process, where such issues could be considered independently and on their merits.

“No action should be taken that may obstruct the functioning of the Courts or hamper the fair and independent dispensation of justice,” the resolution stated. Meanwhile, the opposition leaders had sought an appointment with the CJI on October 12 between 4 pm and 5 pm to submit a memorandum concerning the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission of India, alleged arbitrary arrests of several students, closure of metro stations and cancellation of trains, among other issues. (ANI)