Chhattisgarh: Minister Tank Ram Verma lauds CM Sai, MLA Bhawna Bohra as free bus service for female college students reaches Kui-Kukdur

Female college students from the Baiga tribal region of Kui-Kukdur in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district will now have access to free transportation to pursue higher education, following the launch of a bus service by Pandariya MLA Bhawna Bohra. Bohra launched the free bus service on Monday in the Pandariya Assembly constituency. Under the initiative, 10 buses will operate across the constituency to help female students reach college and ease the concerns of their parents.

Bohra, who was earlier known as 'Ambulance Didi' for her healthcare initiatives, is now also being called 'Bus Wali Didi'. The programme, held at the helipad ground in Kui-Kukdur, also witnessed the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies for various development and infrastructure projects by Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister Tank Ram Verma.

Projects worth approximately Rs 6 crore, including a tehsil office building, a Mahtari Sadan and a new college building, were inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid. Speaking to ANI, Cabinet Minister Tank Ram Verma said, "Today, inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies for projects worth approximately Rs 6 crore were held in the Pandariya Assembly constituency represented by MLA Bhawna Bohra. I congratulate the residents of the entire region. These developments have been made possible through the MLA's efforts.

"Most importantly, a free bus service has been launched, enabling students who were previously unable to attend college to pursue their education. Our government, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, is continuously working for the prosperity, happiness and progress of Chhattisgarh." He further noted that due to transportation, many students dropped out and were not able to show up in school, but this initiative will help to stop the interruption.

"Students who had dropped out or could not attend college due to a lack of transportation will now be able to attend classes. Their education will continue uninterrupted, and they will be able to move forward, he said. For female students living in remote forest villages, reaching college has often been a challenge due to long distances, limited transportation and commuting expenses. The difficulties are particularly pronounced for families from economically weaker sections, for whom arranging daily transportation can be a financial burden.

The free bus service is expected to ease these difficulties and help students attend college regularly, bringing higher education within easier reach of girls in the region. Students welcomed the initiative, saying that the availability of buses would make their daily commute easier and help them continue their education.

A student told ANI, "Students used to travel from very far away, which was difficult. Now that the bus service has started, commuting will be much easier. Earlier, many students had to walk or travel by bicycle, while some could not attend college because of the long distances. The bus service will be beneficial for us." Bohra's initiatives also include a free ambulance service and a mobile testing laboratory aimed at improving access to healthcare in remote forest areas and Baiga tribal-dominated villages of the Pandariya Assembly constituency.

Reaching a hospital on time can be challenging for residents of remote villages. The ambulance service helps transport patients to healthcare facilities, while the mobile testing laboratory brings diagnostic services closer to communities that otherwise have to travel long distances for medical tests. In addition, Bohra operates a free coaching centre through the Lakshya Centre in Pandariya to help candidates prepare for competitive examinations. She also participates in a programme aimed at facilitating the return of people who have moved away from their religious roots. As part of the programme, their feet are washed during the ceremony.

Bohra also undertakes a 151-kilometre foot march carrying water from the Narmada River at Amarkantak, with the stated aim of promoting the development and prosperity of the region. The launch of the free bus service marks an initiative to improve access to higher education for girls in the remote region. Alongside infrastructure development and healthcare services, improved transportation is expected to help students continue their studies and work towards becoming self-reliant. (ANI)