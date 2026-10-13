14 people, including CJP activist Saurav Das, detained from Jantar Mantar, says advocate Pushp Sharma

The Delhi Police detained Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Saurav Das along with Ashutosh Ranka and 12 others from Jantar Mantar and brought them to the Jaffarpur Kalan police station, their legal counsel Advocate Pushp Sharma said. Speaking to ANI outside the Jaffarpur Kalan police station, Advocate Pushp Sharma stated that along with Das, two other key associates, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde and 11 others were taken into custody by the police during demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

"Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde, and 11 others along with them—a total of 14 people- were detained from Jantar Mantar this morning," Advocate Sharma said. The advocate mentioned that the detained individuals were being held inside the police station and that legal counsel had not yet been granted access to meet them.

"They are currently being kept inside. In my last conversation with Saurav, he confirmed that they are still inside. We do not know yet how much longer they will be kept there," he said. Advocate Sharma further stated that he had approached the police officials stationed outside the premises to seek permission for a meeting.

"I spoke with the police officers standing outside, and they mentioned that it will take some more time. I have not been permitted to go inside to meet them yet. We have been informed that the SHO has said permission may be granted in 15 to 20 minutes. Once permitted, I will go inside and speak with them," the lawyer added. Earlier today, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Saurav Das and several others were detained by the Delhi Police after they entered Jantar Mantar to stage a demonstration, asserting that the site remains a legitimate venue for democratic protest.

In a video shared from inside a police bus while being taken away, Das questioned the authority of the Home Ministry to de-notify the protest site. "Hello friends! Jantar Mantar has been breached. This is Jantar Mantar. We were inside, and now they are detaining us and taking us away. Who is the Home Ministry to take away our Jantar Mantar? Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site, and we will get the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar from Jantar Mantar," Das asserted.

Criticising the systematic removal of protest spaces in the national capital, Das argued that the government was actively stifling dissent without public consultation. "Were people consulted when Jantar Mantar was de-notified? No one was consulted. This oppressive government just removed Jantar Mantar. First, they took. away India Gate, then they took away Boat House, and now they have taken away Jantar Mantar. There is not a single protest site left in the New Delhi district. Democracy cannot function like this," he asserted. (ANI)