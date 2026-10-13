Common people not ready to settle for stolen mandate: Neha Bora

All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Tuesday delivered a sharp critique of the BJP-led central government, saying that the common man will not tolerate a compromised democracy. Addressing the media during the press conference after the high tea hosted by leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi, Bora termed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the sole enemy of the people of the country.

"When we say 'We, the People versus the BJP', we are talking about one fight. We are talking about one common enemy; one enemy of the people of this country, one enemy of the democracy, of Indian democracy, one enemy of the Constitution, and the name of that enemy is the BJP," she said. Bora added, "If the BJP thinks that it can attack the foundation of what it means to be a democracy, and then when the people come down onto the streets to protest and demand their voting rights, and then our right to protest can also be taken away from us and we will be quiet, then the BJP has something else on its head."

She emphasised that the ruling party played no role in making the democracy or what the Constitution stands for, adding that the ordinary people will not settle for a compromised mandate in the elections. "They can compromise democracy, they can compromise what the Constitution stands for, because they have never had a role in making India a democracy. They have never had a role in what the Constitution stands for. The common people of this country, who have fought for and sacrificed their lives for making India this democracy and for this Constitution, are not ready to settle for a stolen mandate, are not ready to settle for a compromised democracy," she said.

Further, in a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Bora asserted that those who have orchestrated the treason must go. "The people who have facilitated this treason, the Election Commission of India and the CEC Gyanesh Kumar, need to go. The SIR process, it's been a long time; opposition parties have been continuously saying that this entire procedure is compromised and it is being undertaken not to ensure that the voter rolls are updated, but to ensure that, for once, citizens are being elected by the Election Commission," she said.

She added that under the current trajectory, "Citizens are being elected by the ruling party, and then those citizens are being told to elect the ruling party." (ANI)