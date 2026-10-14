Keralam: Man arrested after arson attack near synagogue in Kochi; probe into possible terror links underway

Kochi police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with an arson attack targeting a nursery near the Kadavubhagam synagogue in Ernakulam Market on October 12 (Monday), with investigators probing possible international terror links and a wider conspiracy.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 10:59 IST
Keralam: Man arrested after arson attack near synagogue in Kochi; probe into possible terror links underway
Representative Image ( File Photo/Kochi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with an arson attack targeting a nursery near the Kadavubhagam synagogue in Ernakulam Market on October 12 (Monday), with investigators probing possible international terror links and a wider conspiracy. The accused, identified as Ebin Paul, was arrested within hours of the incident.

Police officials found that petrol had allegedly been used to start the fire and that the accused had recorded the act on his mobile phone before fleeing, according to the information available. During the investigation, police reportedly found communications on his phone referring to Jewish places of worship, attacks in different Indian cities and possible cryptocurrency payments from a person referred to as "Boss".

Officials are also examining the accused's alleged link to an earlier arson incident in Muvattupuzha. A subsequent search of his rented house in Puthencruz led to the seizure of suspected illegal drugs and narcotic substances, according to the details of the investigation shared by police officials.

A special investigation team, with support from central agencies, is examining the accused's digital devices and financial records to establish the motive, verify the suspected links and determine whether he was involved in other crimes. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. (ANI)

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