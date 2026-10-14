SSB warns personnel against honey traps, suspicious APK files and cyber fraud

By Rajnish Singh The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has advised its personnel to remain vigilant against online honey traps, warning that cyber fraudsters use fake identities and emotional manipulation to gain trust and compromise personal, sensitive and financial information.

As part of the cyber security awareness week that concluded a day ago, the border guarding force has issued an advisory to its personnel urging them to exercise caution while interacting with strangers online, avoid sharing private photographs or videos, and refrain from entertaining suspicious video calls or responding to demands for money. The advisory also cautioned personnel against installing Android Package Kit (APK) files from unknown sources, warning that such files could compromise mobile devices and expose personal and financial information to cybercriminals. It advised downloading applications only from trusted sources.

Highlighting the risks of digital fraud, the SSB stressed that cybercriminals often establish contact using fake identities and manipulate their targets emotionally before exploiting their trust. Such tactics can lead to the misuse of personal information, financial fraud and other forms of online exploitation. The force also urged personnel to protect their hard-earned money by remaining cautious of unknown calls, fake messages, suspicious links and QR codes. It advised them never to share one-time passwords (OTPs), personal identification numbers (PINs), passwords or banking details with others.

"Always verify before any transaction," the advisory stated, emphasising the need to check the authenticity of communications and requests before taking action. The SSB further advised personnel to report cyber fraud immediately by calling the national cybercrime helpline number 1930 or filing a complaint through the government's cybercrime reporting portal, cybercrime.gov.in.

"Stop, think, check, then act," the force said in its message, underlining the importance of caution before responding to suspicious online communications or carrying out financial transactions. The advisory forms part of the SSB's efforts to promote awareness about evolving cyber threats and encourage safe digital practices among its personnel. The force concluded its message with the call: "Stay Alert, Stay Vigilant, Stay Cyber Safe."

Mandated to guard 1,751 km of the India-Nepal border and 699 km of the India-Bhutan border, the SSB plays a significant role in safeguarding India's frontiers and maintaining internal security. The force was established as the Special Service Bureau on May 15, 1963, following the Chinese aggression in 1962. It was brought under the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 15, 2001, and assigned the responsibility of guarding the India-Nepal border on June 19, 2001.

On March 12, 2004, the SSB was also entrusted with guarding the India-Bhutan border, expanding its responsibilities along India's international frontiers. The force's charter includes promoting a sense of security among people living in border areas, preventing trans-border crimes and unauthorised entry into or exit from Indian territory, and checking smuggling and other illegal activities along the borders.

With cybercrime tactics evolving alongside increased digital connectivity, the advisory seeks to reinforce vigilance among personnel against online deception, data theft and financial exploitation. (ANI)