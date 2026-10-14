NEET UG Paper leak case: CBI files Supplementary chargesheet against 14th accused 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a supplementary chargesheet before a Rouse Avenue court in the NEET UG Paper leak case. The supplementary chargesheet is filed against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 11:25 IST
NEET UG Paper leak case: CBI files Supplementary chargesheet against 14th accused 
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a supplementary chargesheet before a Rouse Avenue court in the NEET UG Paper leak case. The supplementary chargesheet is filed against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi. The accused Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi was arrested on September 2.

Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta took the charge sheet on record. The court will hear the submissions on the supplementary charge sheet on October 22. Senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak appeared for the CBI.

The CBI  has already filed a main charge sheet against 13 accused persons. The court has already taken cognizance of the main charge sheet. Accused Sheshrao is an alleged close associate of Accused Shubham Khairnar and provided the NEET UG Paper to candidates before the examination. Suryavanshi is stated to belong to Pune, Maharashtra.

There are 13 other accused, namely Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, Manisha Waghmare, Prahalad Kulkarni, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Tejas Harshad Shah, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal. The agency earlier said that during his custodial interrogation, it revealed that the accused Sheshrav arranged the purported NEET-UG 2026 leaked questions to various candidates prior to the examination and collected money from the candidates/their families, in criminal conspiracy with accused Shubham Khairnar.

It has further revealed that the accused brought the candidates to a house at Nanded, where the purported leaked questions of NEET UG 2026 were supplied to them. He had collected the original documents/educational certificates of the candidates as surety for payment subsequently. The CBI had submitted that the further investigation against the arrested accused and his close associates is at a crucial stage. He was having close association with charge-sheeted accused Subham Madhukar Khairnar. (ANI)

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