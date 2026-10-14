BJP Keralam VP alleges plot, conspiracy to “eradicate” historical Jewish presence in Keralam after Kochi Synagogue arson bid

BJP Keralam Vice-President KS Radhakrishnan on Wednesday alleged a planned attempt to eradicate the historical Jewish presence in Kerala, linking an arson attack near the Kadavubhagam Synagogue in Kochi to an earlier fire at another Jewish site in Mattancherry and another reported bomb threat against a synagogue. Speaking to ANI, Radhakrishnan said the Jewish site in Mattancherry had been gutted in a fire about a week before the latest incident, which had reportedly been described as accidental, with the cause unknown.

"It is a planned move to eradicate the historical relevance of Jews in Keralam. And that is to be opposed tooth and nail, because India claims that, and it is a fact that this India is the only place to date Jews have not been persecuted," he said. He said the Jewish community had been welcomed in India and had made significant contributions to the development of Kochi, particularly in industry and planning.

Asked whether the fire at Mattancherry and the latest incident were connected, Radhakrishnan said, "Yes, it is a continuation of that incident. That's why I said that there is a method in that madness." Radhakrishnan then questioned the state government's handling of security at Jewish establishments, alleging that warnings issued by the Centre to strengthen security had been ignored or evaded.

He said, to the best of his information, the Centre had issued such warnings on 15 occasions. Radhakrishnan further alleged that the Congress-led Keralam government was being guided by the Indian Union Muslim League and made claims linking the party and Jamaat-e-Islami to international terror organisations.

"But that Satheesan and his government are being guided by Muslim League; that's why they have given them the sixth cabinet position," he alleged. He also alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami was linked to international terror organisations, claiming, "And this Muslim League is controlled by Jamaat-e-Islami, and Jamaat-e-Islami is funded and controlled by the international terror organisations."

Referring to a statement allegedly made by a Jamaat-e-Islami leader in Bangladesh, Radhakrishnan claimed that the leader had called for India to be shattered and for a different system of governance to replace the existing one. "The present anarchical movement which occurred in Delhi and some other part of India is part of that design made by Jamaat-e-Islami," he alleged, adding that there could be a wider design behind the incidents targeting Jewish establishments in Keralam.

Radhakrishnan's allegations linking political organisations to international terror groups were not independently established. Earlier, Kochi Police arrested a 32-year-old man, identified as Ebin Paul, in connection with an arson attack on a nursery near the Kadavubhagam Synagogue in the Ernakulam Market area on October 12.

According to information shared by police officials, investigators suspect that petrol was used to start the fire and that the accused recorded the act on his mobile phone before fleeing the scene. During the investigation, police reportedly found communications on his phone referring to Jewish places of worship, attacks in different Indian cities and possible cryptocurrency payments from a person referred to as "Boss".

Investigators are also examining his alleged connection to an earlier arson incident in Muvattupuzha. A search of his rented house in Puthencruz reportedly led to the seizure of suspected illegal drugs and narcotic substances. A special investigation team, with support from central agencies, is examining the accused's digital devices and financial records to establish the motive, verify suspected links and determine whether he was involved in other crimes.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. (ANI)