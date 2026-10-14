‘The X-Files’ returns! Ryan Coogler’s reboot to feature new FBI agents

Deadwyler and Patel will be seen in new characters instead of iterations of Gillian Anderson’s Dana Scully and David Duchovny’s Fox Mulder.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 14:11 IST
‘The X-Files’ returns! Ryan Coogler’s reboot to feature new FBI agents
Filmmaker Ryan Coogler (File photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s ‘X-Files’ reboot is all set to get started! A reimagining of the 1990s sci-fi drama, the show will feature Danielle Deadwyler and Hinesh Patel as “two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents who form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena,” as per the official synopsis, Variety reported.

According to a source, Deadwyler and Patel will be seen in new characters instead of iterations of Gillian Anderson’s Dana Scully and David Duchovny’s Fox Mulder. The show, which was picked up by Hulu in February, has been written, directed, and executive produced by Ryan Coogler. The Oscar-winning filmmaker will also serve as executive producer of the series alongside showrunner Jennifer Yale.

“I’ve loved ‘The X-Files’ for a long time, so getting the chance to write and direct the pilot has meant a great deal to me. What Chris Carter created is special, and we wanted to honour everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world. Danielle and Himesh, along with the rest of our cast, have brought such original perspectives and performances to these characters, and watching that come together has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience,” Coogler said, as quoted by Variety. The upcoming ‘X-Files’ is produced by Proximity Media, which Coogler co-founded with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, as well as 20th Television.

The original ‘X-Files’ ran for 11 seasons in total on Fox, earning 61 Emmy nominations and 15 wins. It went on to become a sci-fi touchstone with vast influence on television and pop culture. (ANI)

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