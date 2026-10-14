‘Amit Shah was forced to come out’: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari claims Amit Shah was forced to break his silence

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was forced to speak after remaining silent for a long time, adding that the Congress was on the path to a comeback. Reacting to Amit Shah's statement, earlier statement that the opposition's resistance to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists is an attempt to protect illegal infiltrators, Tiwari said the Congress was on the path to a comeback and referred to the party's position in four states.

Tiwari said, "Our biggest success is precisely this: Amit Shah, who had been silent for so long, had kept mum, was forced to come out yesterday. He probably doesn't know history. In 1985, I saw with my own eyes two BJP MPs sitting in Parliament... they couldn't even reach double digits in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly...Congress is now on the path to a comeback; we have 4 states... On the day elections happen in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, the tricolor will wave there under Congress leadership." Meanwhile, on the INDIA bloc's protest, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the movement would continue until Gyanesh Kumar resigned.

Raut said, "The movement will continue; Rahul Gandhi stated this yesterday while we were all gathered. This movement will not stop now. This struggle will persist until Gyanesh Kumar resigns." The remarks came after Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody following their detention during a protest near Jantar Mantar, party member Ajinkya Shinde said on Wednesday, asserting that the activists would not be intimidated by the action.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police said it arrested three Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists, citing alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace, violate the law and instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities.Two of them, Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were remanded to five days of judicial custody, while Ajinkya Shinde was bound down for six months to maintain peace and good behaviour. According to a Delhi Police statement, the action followed an incident on the morning of October 13, when the three activists and 11 other CJP members allegedly entered the denotified Jantar Mantar protest site through private premises.

Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and attempted to stop them. However, the protesters allegedly obstructed police personnel in the discharge of their official duties, the police statement claimed. Police detained all 14 persons and registered two FIRs in connection with the incident. FIR No. 289/26 was registered at Connaught Place police station under Sections 223(a), 332 and 61(2), while FIR No. 128/26 was registered at Parliament Street police station under Sections 221, 115(2), 132, 121(1) and 3(5).

Both FIRs were registered on October 13. The police said the three activists were subsequently arrested under relevant preventive provisions of law, citing their alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law. The arrests drew criticism from another CJP member, Abhijeet Dipke, who questioned the action against the activists. "Since when has hoisting the Tricolour become such a grave sin in this country that you send people to judicial custody for five days for doing so?" Dipke said, accusing the government of imposing what he described as an "unofficial Emergency". (ANI)