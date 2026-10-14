Uttarakhand Delivery Scorecard: Tracking Jobs, Roads and Public Services

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 14: Government performance is often discussed through announcements, political claims and individual statistics. Supporters highlight completed initiatives, while critics focus on delays and unmet expectations. Citizens, however, need a simple and credible way to understand what has actually been delivered.

Uttarakhand can address this information gap through a public delivery scorecard covering government jobs, roads, welfare schemes and essential public services. Such a platform would make the discussion around Dhami government performance more factual and transparent. Instead of presenting only a list of announcements, it would show what was promised, what received funding, what is being implemented and what has been completed.

Why Uttarakhand Needs a Public Delivery ScorecardInformation about government programmes is already available through departmental websites, recruitment portals, government orders and press releases. The challenge is that it remains distributed across multiple platforms and formats. A citizen may see that a road, hospital or recruitment drive has been announced but may not easily find whether the budget has been released, work has started or the initiative is fully operational.

A central scorecard can solve this by using clear status categories: - Announced

- Administratively approved - Financially sanctioned

- Tender awarded - Under implementation

- Completed - Operational

- Delayed or under review This distinction is essential when assessing Dhami government achievements. A sanctioned project should not be counted as completed, and the laying of a foundation stone should not be treated as proof of service delivery.

Every entry should include the responsible department, district, approved budget, implementation agency, original deadline, current progress and date of the latest update. Government Jobs: Tracking Recruitment From Notification to JoiningEmployment and recruitment remain among Uttarakhand’s most closely discussed public issues. A jobs scorecard should therefore track the complete process—from the identification of vacancies to selected candidates joining their departments.

The state government reported in July 2026 that more than 34,000 young people had been appointed to government services during the previous five years. A public dashboard could strengthen this figure by providing department-wise and year-wise details, including:

- Posts advertised - Applications received

- Examinations conducted - Results declared

- Candidates recommended - Appointment letters issued

- Candidates who joined - Vacancies remaining unfilled

- Recruitments delayed by litigation or investigation The data should distinguish newly created positions from existing vacancies that have been filled. Government appointments, private-sector placements, self-employment support and skill-training enrolments should also be reported separately rather than combined into a single employment figure.

This would give candidates a clearer understanding of individual recruitment drives and improve confidence in official employment reporting. Roads: Separating Sanctions From Completed ProjectsRoad connectivity directly affects healthcare, education, tourism, local trade, rural livelihoods and disaster response. It should therefore form a major part of any Dhami government review.

According to an official state update, 2,826 roads covering approximately 21,915 kilometres have been developed in Uttarakhand under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Another 309 villages are proposed to receive connectivity under the first cycle of the programme’s fourth phase. These are cumulative programme figures and should be presented separately from work completed during a specific government term. A road delivery scorecard should display:

- Project location and road length - Sanctioned and released budget

- State and central funding shares - Construction start date

- Scheduled completion date - Current physical progress

- Quality-audit status - Maintenance responsibility

- Reasons for delay, where applicable An interactive district map would allow residents to check the status of roads in their area. Progress photographs, inspection reports and contractor details could provide further verification.

The scorecard should also identify projects started by previous administrations but completed during the current term. This would make attribution more accurate and help communicate the importance of policy continuity in long-term infrastructure development. Measuring “Jan Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan Jan Ke Dwar”The government’s “Jan Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan Jan Ke Dwar” initiative can form the foundation of the public-service section.

The campaign brings government departments closer to citizens through local camps where people can apply for schemes, access certificates and services and register grievances. This approach is particularly relevant for residents of rural and hill areas who may otherwise need to travel repeatedly to government offices. According to an official government update, 681 camps were organised during a 45-day phase of the programme. The government reported participation from 5,33,452 citizens and the prompt resolution of approximately 33,000 public grievances.

These figures demonstrate the scale of outreach, but a scorecard should measure outcomes beyond attendance. It should report: - Applications received at each camp

- Certificates or benefits delivered - Complaints resolved on the spot

- Complaints forwarded to departments - Cases pending after 15, 30 and 60 days

- Average resolution time - District-wise resolution rates

- Most frequently reported problems - Citizen satisfaction after resolution

If a pension, road, healthcare or land-record complaint is forwarded to a department, it should remain visible until the applicant receives a final response. This would connect outreach activity with actual service delivery. Connecting Local Camps With Digital ServicesThe delivery scorecard should also integrate information from digital platforms such as Apuni Sarkar, which provides access to different government services and allows applicants to check their status.

Useful digital-service indicators would include application volumes, the percentage of applications completed within the notified timeline, average processing time, rejection reasons and pending cases. Combining digital-service data with the outcomes of physical outreach camps would provide a more complete picture. It would also help identify districts where citizens face repeated delays or where additional staff, awareness and administrative support are required.

Tracking Government Promises ResponsiblyA dedicated section should track major Dhami government promises against their implementation status. Each commitment should be linked to its original announcement, responsible department, allocated budget and expected completion date. If a target has been delayed, the scorecard should explain the reason and publish a revised timeline. Transparent reporting of delays is more credible than removing pending commitments from performance communication.

The dashboard should also allow citizens to compare districts. This could actually reveal whether development and public services are reaching remote hill communities at the same pace as larger urban areas. Building Trust Through Measurable DeliveryDevelopment and institutional transformation require time, continuity, political stability and sustained policy implementation. A public delivery scorecard would allow citizens to see this journey instead of judging performance only through isolated announcements or controversies.

For the government, it would provide a factual method of communicating progress. For departments, it would create measurable accountability. For citizens, journalists and researchers, it would offer a reliable reference for understanding what has been delivered and where intervention is still required. The most credible evidence of government performance is not the number of announcements made. It is a transparent record connecting commitments, expenditure, implementation and measurable public outcomes.

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