"It is unfortunate": RJD MP Manoj Jha says Jantar Mantar denotification reflects government's fear 

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday criticised the decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, calling it unfortunate and asserting that people would reclaim the venue. Reacting to the decision, Jha said the government would eventually realise the consequences of removing the historically significant protest site, adding that the move reflected fear of public dissent.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It is unfortunate, and the government will realise this. God knows what fear made you take away a protest site like Jantar Mantar, which has historical significance. Believe me, if not today, people will take it back tomorrow... Such repressive behaviour makes the government look weaker... We will take Jantar Mantar back. It is the voice of the people of India... But what can we expect from people who have never protested in their lives?" In contrast, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC and BJP MP Tarun Chugh on Wednesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Election Commission, accusing him of engaging in politics to protect infiltrators and questioning his stance on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Shaina NC said the SIR was the constitutional duty of the Election Commission and alleged that Rahul Gandhi was attempting to protect Bangladeshis and Rohingyas as a vote bank ahead of the 2029 elections. Speaking to ANI, she said, "The SIR is the Election Commission's constitutional duty, but Rahul Gandhi has no duty in his jhooth ki goonj, because he understands that only if he protects Bangladeshis and Rohingyas as a vote bank will he be relevant in 2029... His expectation of a crushing defeat in 2029 is so deeply established that he has to blame somebody... He must understand that in the Naya Bharat, nobody is above the law."

Similarly, BJP MP Tarun Chugh accused Rahul Gandhi of engaging in politics to shield infiltrators and alleged that efforts to protect dead voters, infiltrators and duplicate votes were targeting the country's democracy and the Election Commission. "Rahul Gandhi is engaging in politics to shield infiltrators. There is a concerted effort to protect dead voters, infiltrators, and duplicate votes—but who is being targeted? The country's democracy and the Election Commission. At times, they malign the Parliament, the judiciary, the press, or EVMs. The people of the country are punishing you through the ballot box for your love for Pakistan and your anti-India campaign," Chugh said.

The remarks came after Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody following their detention during a protest near Jantar Mantar, party member Ajinkya Shinde said on Wednesday, asserting that the activists would not be intimidated by the action. Earlier in the day, Delhi Police said it arrested three Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists, citing alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace, violate the law and instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities. Two of them, Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were remanded to five days of judicial custody, while Ajinkya Shinde was bound down for six months to maintain peace and good behaviour.

According to a Delhi Police statement, the action followed an incident on the morning of October 13, when the three activists and 11 other CJP members allegedly entered the denotified Jantar Mantar protest site through private premises. Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and attempted to stop them. However, the protesters allegedly obstructed police personnel in the discharge of their official duties, the police statement claimed.

Police detained all 14 persons and registered two FIRs in connection with the incident. FIR No. 289/26 was registered at Connaught Place police station under Sections 223(a), 332 and 61(2), while FIR No. 128/26 was registered at Parliament Street police station under Sections 221, 115(2), 132, 121(1) and 3(5). Both FIRs were registered on October 13. The police said the three activists were subsequently arrested under relevant preventive provisions of law, citing their alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law.

The arrests drew criticism from another CJP member, Abhijeet Dipke, who questioned the action against the activists. "Since when has hoisting the Tricolour become such a grave sin in this country that you send people to judicial custody for five days for doing so?" Dipke said, accusing the government of imposing what he described as an "unofficial Emergency". (ANI)