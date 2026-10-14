SFI, DYFI hold march demanding reclamation of Jantar Mantar as a protest site

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) held a joint protest march from Firoz Shah Road to Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and seeking to reclaim Jantar Mantar as a protest site. The protest comes after Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a designated venue for organising protests and demonstrations in Delhi. The Delhi Police has designated Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as the three new protest venues, according to an official notice.

The announcement of denotification came on October 12, the same day CJP representatives approached Parliament Street Police Station to submit a letter seeking a date and time for their proposed peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had constituted a committee to examine alternative venues for citizens to exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations. Based on the committee's recommendations, Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a protest venue.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar said a detailed and revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for organising protests and demonstrations at the three designated venues would be issued separately. The development comes as leaders and parliamentarians of the opposition INDIA bloc launched a massive protest march from Connaught Place in central Delhi, intensifying their agitation against the Election Commission over alleged electoral manipulation and subversion of democratic institutions.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police said it arrested three Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists, citing alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace, violate the law and instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities. Two of them, Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were remanded to five days of judicial custody, while Ajinkya Shinde was bound down for six months to maintain peace and good behaviour.

According to a Delhi Police statement, the action followed an incident on the morning of October 13, when the three activists and 11 other CJP members allegedly entered the denotified Jantar Mantar protest site through private premises. Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and attempted to stop them. However, the protesters allegedly obstructed police personnel in the discharge of their official duties, the police statement claimed.

CJP reiterated that its demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation remains unchanged and that it will continue to challenge the denotification of Jantar Mantar. CJP said it would not abandon its demand for electoral accountability or accept the removal of a historic protest venue as a reason to retreat from peaceful democratic action. (ANI)