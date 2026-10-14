Tamil Nadu announces board exam schedule for 2026-27, Plus 2 exams from March 3

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations on Wednesday announced the schedule for the 2026-27 public examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students, along with the examination dates for Plus 1 private candidates.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 15:45 IST
Tamil Nadu announces board exam schedule for 2026-27, Plus 2 exams from March 3
Directorate of Government Examinations (Photo/www.dge.tn.gov.in/. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations on Wednesday announced the schedule for the 2026-27 public examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students, along with the examination dates for Plus 1 private candidates. According to the timetable, the Plus 2 public examinations will be conducted from March 3 to March 29, 2027, while the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will take place from March 17 to April 12, 2027.

The practical examinations for Plus 2 students are scheduled from February 8 to February 18, 2027. For Class 10 students, practical examinations will be held from February 19 to February 26, 2027. The Plus 1 public examinations for private candidates will begin on March 5 and conclude on April 1, 2027.

The results for the Plus 1 and 2 examinations are tentatively scheduled to be declared on May 7, 2027, while the Class 10 SSLC results are expected on May 20, 2027. The timetable was released on Wednesday, October 14. (ANI)

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