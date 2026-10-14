J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary visits Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal, prays for "peace and harmony"

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Wednesday visited Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal during Navratri and prayed for peace, harmony and prosperity.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 21:36 IST
J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary visits Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal, prays for "peace and harmony"
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Wednesday visited Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal during Navratri and prayed for peace, harmony and prosperity. Speaking during his visit, "I have come to seek the blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani. Navratri is a major festival, and after arriving from Jammu yesterday, I thought of visiting the temple... I have prayed for my family, but also for peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. The brotherhood that Jammu and Kashmir is known for across the country and the world, along with its hospitality, must remain alive for generations... People here, whether Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian, are blessed to have the Goddess among them. May she continue to bless us all, irrespective of our religion, caste or community, and keep Jammu and Kashmir prosperous..."

Situated in the village of Tulmulla in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal, Mata Kheer Bhawani temple shrine is the holiest shrine of Kashmiri Pandits. The shrine is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Mata Ragnya and is constructed over a sacred spring. As is the custom with Hindu deities, the goddess has many names including Ragnya or Rajna along with variations in honorifics such as Devi, Mata or Bhagavati.

The term ‘Kheer’ refers to a milk and rice pudding that is offered to propitiate the goddess. The worship of Kheer Bhawani is universal among the Kashmiri Pandits as most of them worship her as their protective patron deity or Kuldevi. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Dolan 

ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Do...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geranic Acid Shows Promise for Reducing UVB Damage and Inflammation in Skin Cells

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026