Soundarya Rajinikanth unveils ‘Jailer 2’ banner in Chennai, fans offer prayers in Madurai for film success

As superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ gears up for its worldwide release on October 15, his daughter and director Soundarya Rajinikanth unveiled a promotional LED banner in Chennai, while fans in Madurai performed special temple rituals praying for the film’s success and the actor’s good health and long life.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 23:11 IST
Soundarya Rajinikanth unveils ‘Jailer 2’ banner in Chennai, fans offer prayers in Madurai for film success
Rajinikanth's fan also created Navaratri Kolu at Rajini Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ gears up for its worldwide release on October 15, his daughter and director Soundarya Rajinikanth unveiled a promotional LED banner in Chennai, while fans in Madurai performed special temple rituals praying for the film’s success and the actor’s good health and long life. At Kashi Theatre in Chennai, Soundarya attended the banner unveiling event as a special guest and joined fans in dancing to a song from the first instalment of ‘Jailer’ to celebrate the sequel’s release.

At the Veyil Vandha Amman Temple in Tirupparankundram, the fans performed special rituals, including mann soru, a practice of eating food directly from the ground as part of a religious vow, and angapradakshinam, in which devotees roll their bodies around the temple premises as an act of devotion. The fans prayed for ‘Jailer 2’ to emerge as a blockbuster and expressed their devotion to Rajinikanth, fondly known as Thalaivar.

Rajinikanth's fans also created Navaratri Kolu at Rajini Temple featuring over 230 iconic film characters. ‘Jailer 2’  is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film follows the success of the first instalment, raising expectations among fans ahead of its release.

The film is set to hit theatres on October 15. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
Iran shifting tactics to step up attacks on shipping before US vote, officials say

Iran shifting tactics to step up attacks on shipping before US vote, officia...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geranic Acid Shows Promise for Reducing UVB Damage and Inflammation in Skin Cells

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026