West Bengal: Kolkata's Suruchi Sangha showcases Syama Prasad Mukherjee's life through Durga Puja pandal

Suruchi Sangha's Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata showcased the life and legacy of Syama Prasad Mukherjee through theme-based decorations, marking the 125th birth anniversary of the political leader. Speaking about this year's theme, Suruchi Sangha secretary Sourav Sikdar said the organisation had chosen to highlight Mukherjee's contribution and legacy.

"This year, we are celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. He was a great leader, and without his contribution, West Bengal might not have remained part of India," Sikdar said. He also highlighted the cultural significance of Durga Puja in the state, describing it as a major festival celebrated on a grand scale.

"Durga Puja, the biggest festival for Sanatanis, is celebrated on a grand scale here," he said. The theme-based pandal brings together the festive celebrations and a presentation of Mukherjee's life, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with his historical and political legacy during Durga Puja.

Meanwhile, the Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is showcasing North Kolkata’s sweet-making heritage and cultural legacy through its theme, ‘Maitri Madhuri Anweshane’, bringing attention to traditional Bengali food culture and the region’s historical association with sweet-making. The pandal’s concept draws inspiration from Ahiritola’s name and its historical connection with the Ahirs, who were traditionally associated with cattle rearing. The theme explores this connection while celebrating Bengal’s rich tradition of sweets, an integral part of the state’s culinary and cultural identity.

Durga Puja is celebrated across West Bengal with elaborate pandals that often draw inspiration from history, art, social issues and cultural traditions. These installations provide organisers with an opportunity to highlight local heritage and familiar traditions through creative themes. (ANI)