France cannot keep financing Ukraine, presidential candidate Marine Le Pen says
France cannot keep financing Ukraine due to the "perilous" state of the euro zone's second-biggest economy, far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Wednesday. "We can no longer finance Ukraine," Le Pen told reporters in Brussels.
"France today is in an extremely perilous situation," she added, referring to the country's high deficit and weak economic growth. Current polls predict Le Pen winning next year's presidential vote.