France ​cannot ‌keep financing Ukraine ​due to the "perilous" ‌state of the euro zone's second-biggest economy, far-right presidential candidate ‌Marine Le Pen said ‌on Wednesday. "We can no longer finance Ukraine," Le ⁠Pen ​told ⁠reporters in Brussels.

"France today is ⁠in an extremely perilous ​situation," she added, referring to ⁠the country's high deficit ⁠and ​weak economic growth. Current polls predict Le Pen ⁠winning next year's presidential vote.