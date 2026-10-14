France cannot keep financing Ukraine, presidential candidate Marine Le Pen says

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 23:48 IST
France cannot keep financing Ukraine, presidential candidate Marine Le Pen says

France ​cannot ‌keep financing Ukraine ​due to the "perilous" ‌state of the euro zone's second-biggest economy, far-right presidential candidate ‌Marine Le Pen said ‌on Wednesday. "We can no longer finance Ukraine," Le ⁠Pen ​told ⁠reporters in Brussels.

"France today is ⁠in an extremely perilous ​situation," she added, referring to ⁠the country's high deficit ⁠and ​weak economic growth. Current polls predict Le Pen ⁠winning next year's presidential vote.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
Iran shifting tactics to step up attacks on shipping before US vote, officials say

Iran shifting tactics to step up attacks on shipping before US vote, officia...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geranic Acid Shows Promise for Reducing UVB Damage and Inflammation in Skin Cells

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026