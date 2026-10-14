International Kullu Dussehra scheduled for October 21–27 in Himachal Pradesh; curtain raiser held in New Delhi

Chairman of the International Kullu Dussehra Organising Committee and Congress MLA Sundar Singh Thakur disclosed that the famous International Kullu Dussehra is being organised from October 21-27 in Kullu this year. According to a press release, he said that Governor Kavinder Gupta will inaugurate the event on October 21, whereas Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will preside over the Closing Ceremony on October 27.

CM Sukhu said that the Global Dance event, which will be an amalgamation of local and international dance, will be a major attraction besides the drone and Laser show. While speaking about the International Dance Festival, he said that this will be the main highlight of the Kullu Dussehra as it showcases cultures of various participating countries along with the colourful folk dances of Himachal Pradesh, the release said.

He said that about 12 countries, including Thailand, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and the USA, have confirmed participation and added that 24 countries were expected to participate. He said that ICCR is the cultural partner, whereas NZCC and SZCC were also contributing to the cultural programme. He gave a glimpse of the historical tradition of Kullu Dussehra, which dates back to the 17th century, and added that Kullu is the abode of local deities and the land is known as Dev Bhoomi because of their presence. He added that invitations have been sent to 346 local deities so far for this year's event.

He said that the Chief Minister has directed that the event be held on a grand scale; hence, efforts are not only being made to improve the quality of events, but focus is also being laid on expansion. The seven-day-long event will be celebrated as per the custom of previous years, and Stalls will be put up by the various departments and organisations. He said that local sports competitions and nasha mukti abhiyan will be significant events of the seven-day-long program, the release said. He informed that the Curtain Raiser Ceremony is being held in New Delhi to generate awareness among people on a broader platform about the event, which showcases the rich cultural heritage of the state and also is a huge tourist attraction where they can witness colourful cultural programmes of many countries and can also purchase exquisite items like handicrafts, woollen clothes, etc. He also welcomed people across the country to visit Kullu to witness the grand event, the release added.

Principal Resident Commissioner Ajay Yadav and Deputy Resident Commissioner Mayank Sharma were also present on the occasion. (ANI)