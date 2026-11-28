Tanzania's vegetable seed industry has enormous potential to transform agriculture, strengthen food security, generate employment and expand horticultural exports. However, inadequate research capacity, heavy dependence on imported seeds and limited access to improved varieties continue to restrict its growth. The Tanzania Vegetable Seed Sector Assessment Report and Priorities for Interventions, published by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and prepared by The African Seed Access Index (TASAI), with contributions from the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) and other national institutions, reveals that the country's vegetable seed supply meets only 8% of estimated effective demand. The study examines nine major vegetable crops and proposes an investment framework to strengthen the industry by 2030.

Agriculture contributes approximately 26% of Tanzania's GDP and employs more than two-thirds of its population. Horticulture generated $776 million in export earnings in 2019, representing 38% of agricultural exports. Despite having approximately 44 million hectares of underutilized arable land and favorable climatic conditions, Tanzania continues to struggle with low adoption of improved agricultural technologies. Expanding vegetable production could also improve nutrition and help address persistent malnutrition among children and women.

Weak Research Capacity Holds Back Agricultural Innovation

The report identifies inadequate domestic breeding capacity as a major challenge. The World Vegetable Center (WorldVeg) conducts most vegetable breeding activities, while TARI primarily tests varieties under local conditions and facilitates their official release. This dependence raises concerns about Tanzania's ability to sustain agricultural innovation independently.

TARI has only three vegetable breeders supported by one technical staff member, while Sokoine University of Agriculture employs four breeders and five support personnel. Limited funding, inadequate laboratories, irrigation facilities and seed processing equipment further restrict research activities.

Public institutions mainly develop open-pollinated varieties of traditional vegetables such as African eggplant, African nightshade and amaranth. Meanwhile, only one private company maintains an independent vegetable breeding programme. Most commercial seed businesses import varieties developed overseas, limiting opportunities for domestic innovation, skilled employment and agricultural industrialization.

Seed Shortages and High Prices Expose Market Weaknesses

Tanzania had 35 registered vegetable seed companies in 2025, of which only 22 were active. Government records show that domestic vegetable seed production reached 76,643 kilograms in 2024, while imports amounted to 172,819 kilograms. Onion accounted for 66% of imports, with Kenya, India and the Netherlands among the major suppliers.

Total available vegetable seed supplies stood at approximately 252,662 kilograms against estimated effective demand of 3.36 million kilograms. Shortages were particularly severe for chili pepper, carrot and amaranth, highlighting considerable opportunities for domestic producers and investors.

High seed prices remain another major barrier for smallholder farmers. Hybrid tomato seed averaged approximately $11,404 per kilogram, compared with $235 for open-pollinated tomato varieties. Locally produced traditional vegetable seeds were considerably cheaper, costing between $28 and $39 per kilogram.

Market concentration further restricts competition. The four largest companies control between 79% and 99% of seed sales across the assessed crops. Individual companies dominate approximately 71% of tomato and 73% of chili pepper seed sales. Expanding domestic production and encouraging new businesses could improve competition, affordability and farmers' access to a wider range of seeds.

Regulatory Delays and Rural Access Gaps Limit Growth

Administrative inefficiencies continue to increase business costs. Seed import procedures take an average of 15.1 days, three times the official five-day target. Overlapping responsibilities among government agencies create additional delays, while ministerial approval procedures can postpone the commercialization of newly registered varieties.

Nevertheless, Tanzania has made progress in seed quality control. The number of seed inspectors increased from 45 in 2020 to 74, while electronic certification and scratch-code verification systems are helping combat counterfeit seeds.

Limited agricultural extension services remain a serious concern. Tanzania has 6,741 public extension officers serving more than 12,330 villages, equivalent to one officer for approximately 1,140 agricultural households. The country also has 7,894 registered agro-dealers, leaving significant distribution gaps in rural communities.

Although the government has introduced digital agricultural advisory platforms, distributed motorcycles and trained extension personnel, many farmers still lack adequate information about improved seeds and modern cultivation techniques.

A 2030 Roadmap to Build a Competitive Seed Industry

The proposed investment framework prioritizes strengthening public research institutions, encouraging private breeding programmes, expanding domestic seed production and improving regulatory efficiency.

By 2030, the plan targets a 40% increase in domestic vegetable seed production and expansion of contract seed cultivation from 348 to 700 hectares. It also seeks to increase the number of agricultural extension officers and agro-dealers to 12,330 each, improving access to technical guidance and quality agricultural inputs.

The report concludes that coordinated investment, stronger public-private partnerships and effective policy implementation could position Tanzania as a competitive regional vegetable seed production hub. A stronger domestic industry could reduce import dependence, create rural employment, improve farmers' incomes and provide consumers with more reliable access to nutritious vegetables, supporting Tanzania's broader ambitions for agricultural transformation and sustainable economic development.