The global transition towards cleaner economies faces a fundamental contradiction: countries tightening environmental regulations may reduce pollution within their borders while increasing their dependence on carbon-intensive imports. As governments expand carbon pricing, environmental taxation and industrial emission controls, differences in regulatory stringency are reshaping international trade patterns, raising questions about the distribution of environmental costs across developed and developing economies.

Research titled Environmental Stringency and International Trade, published in The World Economy by Bojan Shimbov, Inmaculada Martínez-Zarzoso and Maite Alguacil, examines how environmental regulations influence bilateral trade across industries and economies. Affiliated with University Jaume I in Spain and the University of Goettingen in Germany, the researchers investigate whether tighter environmental policies create competitive advantages for countries operating under less stringent regulatory conditions.

The study finds that stronger environmental regulations in importing countries are generally associated with increased imports of pollution-intensive goods. On the other hand, greater regulatory stringency in exporting countries tends to weaken export performance, revealing a complex relationship between environmental ambition, production costs and international competitiveness.

The findings, based on international trade and emissions data covering 2007–2018, provide empirical support for the pollution haven hypothesis, which suggests that differences in environmental regulations can redirect pollution-intensive economic activities towards less regulated jurisdictions. However, the strength of this relationship varies considerably across industries, trading partners and regulatory instruments, challenging generalized assumptions about the economic consequences of environmental protection.

A widening divide between environmental ambition and industrial trade

Environmental regulation has expanded considerably across the global economy, reflecting growing efforts to address greenhouse gas emissions and environmental degradation. Carbon taxes, emissions trading systems, energy taxation and regulatory standards increasingly influence the conditions under which businesses produce goods, compete internationally and participate in cross-border production networks.

The researchers identify substantial differences between members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and non-OECD economies. Between 2007 and 2018, the average environmental policy stringency score among OECD countries increased from approximately 2.53 to 3.2, reflecting progressively tighter regulations governing emissions and environmental protection.

Non-OECD economies also recorded significant regulatory progress, with their average stringency score rising from 0.64 to 1.64 over the same period. Although these developments indicate gradual convergence, the persistent regulatory gap remains an important factor in understanding how environmental policies influence comparative advantage and international trade.

Differences in environmental taxation reinforce this divide. Energy tax revenues in OECD countries generally ranged between 1.5% and 1.7% of gross domestic product, compared with approximately 0.67% to 0.80% among non-OECD economies. Pollution taxation similarly remained substantially higher in OECD countries despite increases across emerging economies.

The composition of international trade reveals an even more pronounced contrast. Less pollution-intensive industries accounted for approximately 76% of trade growth among OECD economies, while pollution-intensive industries contributed just 24%. Trade expansion within relatively similarly regulated economies was therefore concentrated in industries characterized by comparatively lower carbon emissions intensity.

Trade with external partners followed a different trajectory. Pollution-intensive industries accounted for approximately 51% of extra-OECD trade growth, with mining, chemicals and basic metals making particularly substantial contributions. Together, these three industries accounted for more than 38 percentage points of the expansion.

The researchers interpret these patterns as preliminary evidence that OECD economies may increasingly satisfy demand for pollution-intensive products through imports from less strictly regulated trading partners. Nevertheless, structural economic differences and other factors could also influence these patterns, making more detailed statistical analysis necessary.

Carbon pricing is changing the economics of global competitiveness

The study moves beyond descriptive trade patterns by examining nearly half a million bilateral import observations in its largest model. Combining OECD merchandise trade statistics, industrial emissions indicators and World Bank carbon pricing data, the researchers investigate how environmental policies interact with differences in industrial pollution intensity.

Their analytical framework distinguishes between four principal regulatory measures: carbon pricing, pollution taxation, energy taxation and a comprehensive environmental policy stringency index. Examining these instruments separately allows the researchers to identify how different approaches to environmental protection influence international trade.

For industries with above-average emissions intensity, countries implementing carbon pricing policies imported approximately 2.6% more from non-OECD economies and 3.1% more from OECD partners than countries without such policies. These results suggest that carbon pricing can influence import demand across trading relationships, rather than exclusively encouraging sourcing from developing economies.

Environmental taxation generates similarly significant but uneven responses. A one-percentage-point increase in pollution tax revenues relative to GDP was associated with approximately 1.9% higher imports from non-OECD economies and 0.5% higher imports from OECD partners. Energy taxation produced different magnitudes, demonstrating that regulatory instruments do not influence competitiveness uniformly.

The contrast becomes particularly pronounced when examining the comprehensive environmental policy stringency index. A half-point increase was associated with approximately 21.5% higher imports from non-OECD economies, compared with 2.8% from OECD trading partners, according to the authors' reported estimates.

The relationship operates in the opposite direction for exporting countries. Greater environmental stringency generally corresponds with weaker export performance in industries characterized by above-average emissions intensity. The researchers associate this pattern with additional production and compliance costs that can influence the international competitiveness of regulated industries.

However, these findings do not establish that environmental protection necessarily damages overall economic performance. The research distinguishes trade responses across industries and regulatory instruments, while acknowledging earlier evidence that environmental regulation can also encourage innovation, technological improvements and cleaner production.

Pollution-intensive industries expose the limits of uniform climate policies

Industry-level differences represent one of the study's most important contributions. Aggregate trade statistics can conceal substantial variations between sectors, particularly when environmental regulations affect industries differently according to their emissions intensity and production characteristics.

The researchers find that restricting the analysis to pollution-intensive industries generally reinforces evidence supporting pollution haven effects. Carbon pricing, pollution taxes and energy taxes demonstrate significant associations with changing import patterns, although the relative strength of these relationships varies across OECD and non-OECD trading partners.

Individual industry assessments reveal greater complexity. Carbon pricing shows positive associations with imports from non-OECD economies across several pollution-intensive sectors, while pollution and energy taxation produce more mixed outcomes. Some industries experience stronger import responses, whereas others demonstrate statistically insignificant or contrasting relationships.

Additional analysis distinguishes between market-based instruments, non-market-based regulations and green technology subsidies. A half-point increase in the market-based environmental policy index was associated with approximately 16% higher imports from non-OECD economies, compared with around 7% for non-market-based regulations.

The difference suggests that the design of environmental regulation influences trade outcomes alongside its overall stringency. Market-based instruments may generate stronger competitiveness pressures in particular trading relationships, while alternative regulatory approaches produce comparatively smaller estimated responses.

Nevertheless, the researchers caution against treating individual industry results as definitive causal evidence. These estimates cannot account for every source of economic variation captured in the broader analytical framework. Changes in trade also do not independently establish whether businesses physically relocated production facilities or whether global emissions increased.

Climate governance must confront the environmental costs of international trade

The findings carry particular relevance for international debates surrounding environmental regulation, trade tensions and the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. Differences in national environmental policies create challenges for economies attempting to reduce emissions while preserving industrial competitiveness and maintaining international market access.

For developing and emerging economies, the research highlights how relatively less stringent environmental regulations can influence comparative advantage in pollution-intensive industries. Greater export opportunities, however, exist alongside the broader challenge of reconciling trade-driven economic development with environmental sustainability.

The study's discussion of competing economic theories also highlights the potential role of technological innovation. Environmental regulation may encourage businesses to improve production efficiency and develop cleaner technologies, although existing empirical evidence remains mixed regarding whether these gains fully compensate for regulatory compliance costs.

Important uncertainties remain. The research period ends in 2018, meaning its empirical analysis does not capture subsequent changes in environmental regulation and international trade. Carbon pricing is measured through the presence of a carbon tax or emissions trading system rather than the precise financial burden imposed on producers.

The research also does not quantify the overall magnitude of carbon leakage. Increased imports of pollution-intensive products provide evidence consistent with pollution haven effects, but determining their consequences for global emissions requires additional investigation into production processes, technological differences and emissions associated with international sourcing.

The major challenge emerging from the study is not whether governments should abandon ambitious environmental policies, but how environmental regulation and international trade interact across economies with different regulatory frameworks. Domestic pollution reductions alone cannot establish whether changing production and consumption patterns deliver equivalent environmental benefits globally.

By demonstrating that regulatory differences influence industrial trade, the research strengthens the case for integrating environmental considerations into international trade governance. Reconciling economic development with climate objectives requires recognizing that environmental policies influence not only how goods are produced, but also where production occurs and how its environmental costs are distributed across the global economy.