Digital financial inclusion has transformed how people access money, conduct transactions and participate in economic activity. Yet the same infrastructure that connects individuals to financial opportunities can also expose them to suspicious financial solicitations. As digital payments become faster and more accessible, protecting consumers without undermining the benefits of financial inclusion is emerging as a critical challenge for financial institutions and regulators.

A study titled Digital Financial Inclusion, Exposure to Unsolicited Financial Requests, and Payment Responses: Evidence from 72 Economies, authored by Hala Hassan Faisal of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, Saudi Arabia, and published in the journal Risks, examines how digital connectivity, financial access and national artificial intelligence preparedness relate to suspected financial scam victimization.

Based on World Bank Global Findex 2025 data covering 61,467 mobile phone owners across 72 economies, the research distinguishes between receiving unsolicited requests for money and subsequently complying with those requests. Its findings reveal that the characteristics associated with being targeted differ substantially from those associated with sending money.

The research also challenges the assumption that countries with greater AI preparedness necessarily provide stronger protection against financial scams. While initial comparisons suggest a considerable protective association, more rigorous analysis indicates that regional differences, rather than AI capabilities specifically, may explain the apparent advantage.

Digital connectivity widens the reach of suspected scams

Digital participation creates opportunities for communication, commerce and financial transactions, but it also increases individuals' visibility to unknown parties. The study identifies internet connectivity as the strongest individual characteristic associated with receiving unsolicited financial requests, highlighting the relationship between digital participation and exposure to potential financial crime.

Across the participating economies, 21.7% of surveyed mobile phone owners reported receiving calls or messages from strangers requesting money during the preceding 12 months. Among those approached, 8.4% subsequently sent money, representing approximately 1.8% of the overall sample.

These estimates represent survey-weighted averages across participating economies rather than global population prevalence. Moreover, the reported solicitations constitute suspected scam attempts rather than independently verified fraud, since the survey cannot establish whether every request involved fraudulent intent.

Internet users recorded a 6.3 percentage-point higher probability of receiving unsolicited financial requests than non-users after accounting for other examined characteristics within economies. However, internet connectivity showed no statistically significant association with sending money once an individual had been approached.

Education and economic participation displayed similar distinctions. Tertiary education was associated with a 4.4 percentage-point increase in exposure probability, while workforce participation was associated with a 3.5 percentage-point increase. Neither characteristic demonstrated a statistically significant positive association with payment responses.

The pattern challenges conventional approaches that treat financial scam vulnerability as a single phenomenon. Individuals who encounter suspicious communications more frequently are not necessarily more likely to comply with them. Digital activity and economic participation may increase opportunities for contact without producing a corresponding increase in susceptibility.

Separating these outcomes provides a stronger foundation for consumer protection. Measures aimed at reducing unwanted communications address a different dimension of risk from interventions designed to prevent consumers from authorizing potentially fraudulent transactions.

Financial access brings consumer protection into sharper focus

Financial account ownership occupies a distinctive position in the relationship between digital inclusion and suspected scam victimization. Unlike internet connectivity, account ownership is positively associated with both receiving unsolicited financial requests and sending money after being approached.

The study finds that ownership of a non-digitally enabled financial account is associated with a three percentage-point increase in payment probability compared with having no account. Additional analysis examining conventional financial institution accounts and mobile money accounts separately also identifies positive associations with payment responses.

These findings do not establish that account holders are inherently more susceptible to manipulation. Financial accounts provide mechanisms through which individuals can transfer funds, potentially reducing the practical barriers to complying with suspicious requests. The research identifies ease of payment as a plausible explanation, although transaction methods are not recorded.

Regional differences further complicate the relationship. Sub-Saharan Africa recorded an exposure rate of 27.3%, compared with 17.7% outside the region. Among individuals receiving unsolicited requests, 11.2% sent money in Sub-Saharan Africa, compared with 5.3% elsewhere.

Overall payment rates reached 3.1% in Sub-Saharan Africa against 0.9% across the remaining participating economies. The difference was particularly pronounced at the payment stage, directing attention towards the mechanisms through which suspicious financial solicitations translate into actual transfers.

However, the study does not establish whether payment-system design, consumer protection arrangements, local scam characteristics or reporting practices explain these disparities. The association between account ownership and payment also loses statistical significance when Sub-Saharan Africa is excluded, reinforcing the importance of regional context.

For financial inclusion policy, the evidence supports closer examination of consumer safeguards within expanding financial networks. Greater access to payment infrastructure creates economic opportunities, but the ability to initiate transactions must be accompanied by mechanisms capable of identifying and interrupting potentially harmful transfers.

AI readiness is a poor substitute for proven fraud protection

Artificial intelligence occupies an increasingly complex position in financial security. Machine-learning systems can support suspicious transaction detection and communication filtering, while similar technological capabilities can facilitate automated deception, personalized fraudulent messages and synthetic identities.

The research examines whether national preparedness to adopt AI is associated with lower exposure to suspicious financial requests or reduced payment responses. It uses the International Monetary Fund's AI Preparedness Index, which incorporates digital infrastructure, human capital, innovation and regulatory capacity.

Initial cross-country comparisons produce a striking result. A 0.10-point increase in AI preparedness is associated with approximately 47% lower odds of sending money after receiving an unsolicited financial request. The association persists after accounting for national income, institutional quality, digital penetration and cybersecurity commitment.

However, comparisons between economies within the same regions substantially weaken the association, making it statistically insignificant. The apparent protective relationship also fails to replicate when the analysis uses the Oxford Insights Government AI Readiness Index as an alternative measure.

Additional testing finds that higher IMF AI preparedness scores are associated with fewer reports of unwanted and offensive digital communications involving no financial solicitation. Taken together, these findings suggest that broader regional characteristics may explain the observed relationships more convincingly than money-specific AI protection.

National readiness indicators measure a country's capacity to adopt technology rather than its actual deployment against financial crime. They cannot establish whether financial institutions operate effective AI-based transaction monitoring systems or whether telecommunications networks successfully identify suspicious communications.

The study does not conclude that AI is ineffective against financial scams. Instead, it demonstrates that national preparedness scores provide no robust basis for determining whether consumers receive better protection. Assessing technological effectiveness requires direct evidence of deployment, operational performance and measurable consumer protection outcomes.

Consumer security requires safeguards at every stage of the payment journey

The research offers a framework for restructuring financial risk management around two distinct intervention points. Telecommunications operators and regulators can address suspicious contact, while financial institutions and payment supervisors can concentrate on preventing potentially fraudulent transfers.

At the communication stage, call authentication, suspicious message filtering and SIM registration enforcement represent potential interventions. These measures could be particularly relevant for digitally connected and economically active individuals who experience greater exposure to unsolicited financial requests.

At the payment stage, financial institutions could evaluate recipient verification, targeted transaction warnings, temporary holding periods for unusual transfers and accessible payment reversal procedures. Such mechanisms would address situations in which consumers genuinely authorize payments despite potentially deceptive circumstances.

Financial liability represents another important regulatory consideration. When consumers authorize fraudulent transfers, conventional authorization controls may fail to prevent losses. Reimbursement arrangements could potentially strengthen payment providers' incentives to invest in fraud prevention, although their effectiveness across the participating economies requires further evaluation.

The study also recommends monitoring exposure and payment rates separately. A combined victimization indicator cannot adequately distinguish between increasing suspicious communications and weaknesses in payment-stage safeguards. Separate indicators could help institutions identify where interventions are most needed.

Significant evidence gaps nevertheless remain. The survey does not establish confirmed fraud, record financial losses, identify specific scam categories or determine whether perpetrators used AI. Its cross-sectional design also prevents causal conclusions, while incomplete geographic coverage limits the generalizability of the findings.

More comprehensive data on transaction methods, payment-system safeguards and financial losses would enable stronger assessments of consumer risk. Repeated surveys could also help evaluate how changing technological capabilities, financial participation and regulatory arrangements relate to suspected scam victimization over time.

The key development challenge is not simply expanding access to financial services, but ensuring that consumers can use those services securely. The evidence points towards a consumer protection framework grounded in observable risks, differentiated institutional responsibilities and evaluated safeguards rather than assumptions about technological advancement.

Digital financial inclusion can expand economic participation, but its security depends on how effectively institutions manage the vulnerabilities accompanying connectivity and accessible payments. Protecting consumers requires attention to both the communications that initiate suspicious financial encounters and the transaction infrastructure through which those encounters become potential financial losses.