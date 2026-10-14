Tripura government distributes appointment letters, scooties to boost education, empowerment

The Tripura government has spread joy in the families of 1,536 youths of the state by handing over government appointment letters to them as graduate teachers. During a program organised at the International Fair Grounds at Hapania, Chief Minister Manik Saha handed over the appointment letters contained in yellow envelopes to the newly appointed teachers.

Waves of joy were seen among the newly appointed individuals upon getting the opportunity for government jobs. Joy and enthusiasm were also present among their family members. On this day, the Chief Minister handed over appointment letters to 74 Assistant Professors under the Higher Education Department and 10 Youth Organisers under the Youth Affairs and Sports Department.

Additionally, appointment letters were handed over to a total of 1,452 Graduate Teachers. Among them, there are 766 teachers for classes 6 to 8 and 686 teachers for classes 9 and 10. On the other hand, keys and helmets of scooties were handed over to 152 meritorious girl students under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana. Through this initiative, just as many youths got the opportunity to join government services, the state government simultaneously sent out a message of providing meritorious female students with the opportunity to move further ahead on the path of higher education.

Receiving appointment letters ahead of the Sharad Utsav brought a satisfying smile to the faces of the newly appointed candidates. The opportunity to join government jobs after a long wait has brought a new ray of hope into their lives. Similarly, the meritorious girl students were also elated to receive the scooties. Speaking to ANI at the end of the program, Chief Minister Manik Saha outlined the present & future plans in the educational sector of the Tripura Govt.

The appointment letters are aimed at strengthening the state's higher education and youth affairs sectors, while the scooty distribution scheme seeks to encourage meritorious girl students and facilitate their access to educational institutions. The Tripura government has been emphasising transparent recruitment, youth development and initiatives aimed at expanding educational opportunities for women.

The programme brings together the state's education and youth development initiatives on a common platform, highlighting the government's commitment to human resource development and inclusive growth. (ANI)