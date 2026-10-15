Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, attends Ramlila in Rohini

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu attended the Ramlila event in Rohini. He expressed his appreciation for the event, stating that it goes beyond entertainment by inspiring the youth and future generations. He emphasised that the timeless teachings of the Ramayana play a vital role in guiding, motivating and encouraging children. "I had the privilege of attending this event. I am deeply impressed; while there is certainly entertainment here, it also serves as an inspiration for our youth and the future. The story of the Ramayana, which encompasses everything, is essential for inspiring and encouraging our children." he said.

Ravinder Indraj Singh, Cabinet Minister in Delhi government, also attended the event and stated that the Sanatan Sanskaram family stands for “tradition moving towards the future.” "With a unified theme and presentation, the initiative aims to preserve and celebrate Sanatan traditions and Indian culture, with Lord Ram at its centre. Lord Ram is not only our revered deity but also the one who is regarded as Maryada Purushottam, the ideal man. The story of Lord Ram is not merely a subject of our culture and civilisation; it is also deeply connected to our values and traditions. These values are essential for future generations. Every parent wishes for their son to embody the virtues of Lord Ram. To inspire children to follow his ideals, it is important to create platforms such as this," he said.

He further added that the Sanatan Sanskaram family has created such a platform and organises the Ramleela with great dedication and commitment. "It was also our privilege that, since we began organising this Ramleela last year, the second edition has attracted attention not just across Delhi but throughout the country. People from different places are visiting the venue to witness the performance. I would also like to thank all the guests who have joined us. The Ramayana tells the story of a squirrel that contributed to the construction of the Ram Setu. When asked what its small efforts could achieve, the squirrel explained that when large stones were placed, the sand and pebbles filled the gaps, helping make the bridge stronger. In the same way, every devotee of Lord Ram who comes here contributes to making this platform a success. I am grateful to each of them, as well as to all our distinguished guests, whose presence is invaluable to us," he added. (ANI)