"Swachhata Mitras are foundation stones of society": CM Yogi honours over 600 sanitation workers in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday honoured over 600 sanitation workers at the “Swachhata Mitra Samman Samaroh” in Varanasi, praising their contribution to cleanliness and describing them as the “foundation stones” of society. The felicitation ceremony was organised at Saroj Palace in Ramkatora to mark the conclusion of a 76-day cleanliness campaign led by former minister and City South MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari across wards in the city.

Addressing sanitation workers, their families and other attendees during his two-day visit, the Chief Minister praised Tiwari's campaign as an innovative initiative and said similar efforts across all 403 Assembly constituencies could bring significant change. Calling sanitation workers the foundation of society, Yogi said that honouring them was a matter of great significance. He said those who considered society their family could lead the state towards change and progress.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the role of public representatives in social service, saying that while the government had its own scope of work, elected representatives had a wider reach. He said Tiwari had connected with thousands of people through the 76-day campaign. During the ceremony, Yogi personally honoured 11 sanitation workers on stage by showering flowers on them and providing them with kits. More than 600 sanitation workers from the Municipal Corporation and Jalkal department were honoured at the event.

Wasim, one of the sanitation workers honoured at the ceremony, expressed happiness at receiving recognition from the Chief Minister. He said being welcomed with a shower of flowers was a proud and memorable experience. Wasim also said that working conditions had improved compared with the past. He said salaries were earlier deducted or delayed, whereas workers now received their full salaries directly and on time.

He added that he had never imagined that the Chief Minister would personally honour sanitation workers in this manner. Other workers also expressed joy at being recognised during the ceremony. During his two-day visit to Varanasi, the Chief Minister also inspected Namo Ghat to review preparations for the upcoming air show scheduled to be held in the city on October 22, 23 and 25, with October 26 designated as a standby day. (ANI)