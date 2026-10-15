Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi; IMD forecasts thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph during the afternoon, evening and night on Thursday (October 15). The spell of rain brought cooler conditions across the region, with overcast skies and showers marking a change in the weather.

According to the IMD's weather forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds are likely to continue throughout the day, with similar conditions expected during the afternoon, evening and night. The weather department stated that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Punjab during October 14-15 and over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on October 15.

The IMD further forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on October 16. Isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on October 16, while West Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive rainfall during October 15-16. East Rajasthan is likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall during October 14-16, while West Rajasthan is likely to receive rainfall during October 14-15. The department also forecasts isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during October 14-15.

Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph, are likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on October 16. Similar conditions are expected over West Uttar Pradesh on October 15, West Rajasthan during October 14-15 and East Rajasthan during October 14-16. The IMD also predicted isolated hailstorm activity over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during October 14-15. Hailstorm activity was also likely over East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on October 15.

Meanwhile, the IMD forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on October 16, Himachal Pradesh during October 16-17, and Uttarakhand during October 14-18. The department also indicated the likelihood of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Uttarakhand during October 14-15, with gusty winds expected on October 16. (ANI)