Delhi woman allegedly stabbed to death in Nangloi; husband absconding

A young woman was allegedly stabbed to death in the Laxmi Park area of Nangloi, Outer Delhi, in a shocking incident reported late at night. The victim’s husband has been accused of carrying out the attack, with reports indicating that she was stabbed approximately 9 to 10 times.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 15:17 IST
Delhi woman allegedly stabbed to death in Nangloi; husband absconding
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death in the Laxmi Park area of Nangloi in Outer Delhi late on Wednesday night, with her husband accused of carrying out the attack, police said. The incident reportedly took place between 11 pm and midnight. According to the available information, the woman was stabbed around nine to 10 times.

Her cries for help alerted local residents, who rushed to the spot, police said in their statement. However, the accused had allegedly fled by the time they arrived.

Police reached the scene after receiving information from the victim's family and took the woman to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The woman's body was taken into police custody and sent for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The accused husband remains absconding, and police are making efforts to trace and apprehend him. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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