Don't allow Dushyant Gautam to assume Governor's office until investigation in Ankita Bhandari case is complete: Rahul Gandhi urges President

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday urged President Droupadi Murmu to reconsider the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim until the investigation into the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case is completed. In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that the question of the identity of the VIP linked to the case remained unanswered even four years after the incident, citing what he described as the slow pace of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

“Madam President, Ankita Bhandari, aged 19, refused to compromise her dignity for a VIP, which led to her murder. Even four years later, due to the CBI's sluggish investigation, the question remains: who was that VIP?” Gandhi wrote. He said that many people, including Ankita's family, believed Gautam was connected to the case, and questioned his appointment as Governor.

“Many people, including Ankita's family, believe that Dushyant Gautam is connected to this case. In such a situation, I am stunned by his appointment as the Governor of Sikkim. While serving as Governor, no criminal proceedings can be initiated against him,” Gandhi claimed. The Congress leader also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the appointment, alleging that it reflected a lack of concern for women's safety.

“By advising the appointment of Dushyant Gautam, Prime Minister Modi has proven that he has absolutely no concern for women's safety. I appeal to you to advise the government to reconsider this appointment and not allow Dushyant Gautam to assume office until the investigation is complete,” he said. “Do not let the hope for justice of Ankita's parents be shattered,” Gandhi added.

Meanwhile, the family of Ankita Bhandari made a fresh appeal for justice on Thursday while raising concerns over the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Governor of Sikkim. Speaking to ANI after an early-morning police action in the national capital, Ankita's parents demanded that the gubernatorial appointment be kept on hold pending a thorough investigation into the unresolved allegations surrounding the case.

Ankita's father expressed deep concern over the recent political appointment and issued an ultimatum to the authorities. "Our main issue is that the name of Dushyant Kumar Gautam has come up, and the government has appointed him as the Governor of Sikkim," he said, warning that "If our concerns are not addressed within 24 hours, the people of Uttarakhand will come out onto the streets."

The family demanded the immediate public disclosure of location details and call records for both Ajay Kumar and Dushyant Kumar spanning September 18–19, 2022. Appealing for continued support from citizens across the country, Ankita’s mother emphasised the broader implications of their fight.

"I just want justice for my daughter, and the appointment of the person who has been made Governor should be put on hold. Just as you supported me and my daughter Ankita earlier, I request you to continue standing with me. This fight is not just for my daughter; it is a fight for everyone's daughters," said her mother. The family's public address came after a pre-dawn action by Delhi Police at around 4:00 AM on Thursday. Ankita's parents were detained during their overnight sit-in protest at India Gate.

They had gathered to demand justice and to oppose the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam until the ongoing CBI probe is fully concluded. The parents were later released from Tilak Marg Police Station. Ankita Bhandari, 19, was murdered on September 18, 2022, and her body was recovered days later from the Chilla Canal on September 24, 2022. (ANI)