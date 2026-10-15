State government should provide support price for sugarcane under SAP law: BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday urged the state government to announce a support price for sugarcane under the State Advised Price (SAP) mechanism, saying the government should not leave the matter solely to the expert committee formed to determine the price. Bommai said an expert committee had been constituted to fix the price of sugarcane and was expected to submit its report shortly, raising hopes of a revision in the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

He also pointed out that the state government earns thousands of crores of rupees in Goods and Services Tax (GST) from sugar and its by-products derived from sugarcane. Instead of remaining passive, the government should provide a support price under the SAP law, Bommai said. "An expert committee has been formed to fix the price of sugarcane. The committee is expected to submit its report very soon, and there is hope that the MSP (Minimum Support Price) will be revised. On the other hand, the state government earns thousands of crores in GST from sugar and its by-products derived from sugarcane. Instead of sitting back and washing their hands of the matter, the government should provide a support price under the SAP (State Advised Price) law," said former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai.

​Speaking to the media in Dharwad, Bommai said, "The MSP for sugarcane has not been revised for many years. If it had been revised periodically, this problem would not have arisen. Now it needs to be revised all at once, and that too nationwide." "Different states have different demands, and the revision needs to be done keeping all these factors in mind. An expert committee has been formed for this purpose, and we expect its report soon, with hopes that the MSP will be revised," he added.

​Furthermore, he stated that the state government has a duty, as thousands of crores in GST from sugar and other by-products come to the state government. "They cannot just wash their hands of the responsibility. The SAP law exists in the state, and support prices should be provided in accordance with it. There are also issues with weighing and recovery rates, which need to be fixed, and all of this must be handled by the state government," he said.

Responding to a question about the sting operation case currently unfolding in the state, he demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI. "Justice cannot be expected from the state government. The Chief Minister himself conducted a sting operation and made cabinet ministers work under anxiety. There is no hope of justice in such a government. Handing it over to the CBI will ensure justice. If all aspects are subjected to a CBI investigation, it will bring to light who orchestrated it and who is behind it," he said.

"​Such incidents cause embarrassment to state leaders. Political opponents should oppose politically through the right path (Rajamaarga); resorting to unethical methods (Vaamamaarga) lacks morality. Once and for all, to put an end to this, a deep-root investigation must be conducted to find out who did it, why they did it, and the forces behind it, and these should be brought out through the investigation," he stated. (ANI)