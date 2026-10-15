"Disheartening incident": Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Raghopur boat mishap, says illegal operation after 5 PM violated norms

Expressing grief over the tragic death of 13 children in the Raghopur boat capsize incident, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav vowed strict action against those responsible, asserting that the vessel was operated in direct violation of regulations that prohibit boating after 5 PM and mandate registration. Speaking to ANI, the Minister stated that on the instructions of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, he, along with Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, visited the village to meet the grieving family members and review the ground situation.

"The Raghopur incident is extremely disheartening. Thirteen children have lost their lives. Yesterday, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Yadav and I visited the village to meet the bereaved families. The government has taken this matter very seriously," the Minister said. Announcing ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased, he added: "Relief work has already been carried out. An ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be provided by the state government, along with an additional Rs 2 lakh from the central government, to the affected families."

Highlighting violations of maritime and inland navigation regulations, the Minister noted that standard rules were flouted during the operation of the vessel and asserted that accountability will be fixed. "As per the law, no one is permitted to row or operate a boat after 5 PM, and every boat must be formally registered. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible for this lapse," he asserted.

Rescue and administrative follow-up operations were launched immediately following the incident, and an inquiry is underway to examine safety violations and determine responsibility. Meanwhile, launching a blistering attack on the state government over the recurring flood crisis and the tragic Raghopur boat mishap, Independent Member of Parliament Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, alleged that politicians have ruined the state and care solely about "looting" public money and fanning communal and caste divisions.

Questioning the state administration's preparedness and response mechanism to the deluge affecting several districts, the Purnea MP claimed that over 300 lives have been lost in flood-related incidents while affected citizens continue to wait for relief and rehabilitation. Speaking to ANI here, Pappu Yadav said, "Is there any solution to Bihar's problems? Can anyone stop the floods? As long as these politicians remain, nothing can prevent Bihar from being ruined."

Accusing political leaders of exploiting deep-rooted societal divides for electoral gains, he alleged: "All they care about is looting; they only crave the currency notes bearing Mahatma Gandhi’s image. They want casteism to persist; they want the Hindu-Muslim divide to remain alive; that is all they seek." Targeting Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary directly, the MP questioned his physical presence on the ground in the severely inundated areas across the state.

"Has the Chief Minister even stepped out of his home? Did he visit Bhagalpur, Naugachia, Amdabad, Katihar, Buxar, Ara, Punpun, Maner, Manas, or Danapur? So far, 300 people have died in the floods. Has anyone received any financial aid? People's homes have been destroyed," Yadav said. The remarks come amid rising public outrage following the tragic boat capsizing incident in Raghopur that claimed the lives of 13 children, even as vast swathes of low-lying regions in northern and central Bihar grapple with floodwaters. (ANI)