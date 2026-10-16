BJP's Sakshi Maharaj alleges foreign funding behind protests against FCRA amendment

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has alleged that foreign forces are funding protests against the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill, claiming that the demonstrations are aimed at obstructing India's progress and the vision of a developed nation by 2047. Maharaj compared the controversy surrounding the proposed legislation with the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He said both developments had been accompanied by predictions of unrest, but no major disturbance had followed.

“There were two burning issues in India. A grand Ram Temple was built, but nothing untoward happened. The second issue was the scrapping of Article 370 from Kashmir; people used to say that it would lead to bloodshed, but again, nothing untoward happened,” Maharaj said. He alleged that opposition intensified after it became known that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government intended to bring the FCRA Amendment Bill in Parliament.

“But the day it came to be known that Modi ji was going to bring a bill in Parliament called the FCRA Amendment, all the anti-national forces got together,” he said. Claiming that more than ₹30,000 crore enters India through the FCRA, Maharaj alleged that foreign contributions were being used to promote religious conversions and finance protests.

“You will be surprised to know that over ₹30,000 crore comes into India through FCRA. It comes to India to Islamise India, to Christianise India,” he alleged. He further claimed that the protests were being backed by foreign forces opposed to India's development goals.

“They are the ones who don't want Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047,” Maharaj said, adding, “This isn't a protest against Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, or Yogi ji. This isn't a protest against the Election Commission. There is opposition to this country. People want to break the country.” Explaining his support for stricter regulation, Maharaj said foreign contributions should be subject to greater financial scrutiny, including requirements concerning bank accounts, annual returns and the utilisation of funds for their declared purposes.

He also linked the issue to concerns over religious conversions in states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, alleging that economically vulnerable communities were particularly susceptible. The BJP MP criticised senior advocate Prashant Bhushan over his reported remarks about changing the government and the system, questioning his views and making personal remarks about him.

Reiterating his support for the BJP leadership, Maharaj said, “As long as Modi is there, the country is in no danger, and as long as Amit Shah is there, Modi is in no danger.” (ANI)