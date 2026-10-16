Punjab: Man murdered in Batala village after dispute over mobile phone selfie

A man was allegedly murdered following a dispute over a mobile phone selfie in Mari Panuaa village in Punjab's Batala district on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 16-10-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 15:00 IST
Punjab: Man murdered in Batala village after dispute over mobile phone selfie
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A man was allegedly murdered following a dispute over a mobile phone selfie in Mari Panuaa village in Punjab's Batala district on Thursday night, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Vikramjit Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Batala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mehtab Singh said the dispute involved a mobile phone belonging to a person identified as Prince. "The dispute arose over a mobile phone belonging to a person identified as Prince. The argument reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation, during which Vikramjit Singh sustained injuries and later succumbed to them," the SSP said.

He clarified that the incident had no drug-related angle. Police have registered an FIR under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the murder.

The accused has been identified, and efforts are underway to arrest him, the SSP said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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