China's Xi stresses importance of national computing power network

Chinese ​President ‌Xi Jinping highlighted ​on Friday the importance ‌of building a nationwide integrated computing power network as ‌he inspected the construction of ‌a computing power resource allocation project in Inner Mongolia, ⁠state-run ​news ⁠agency Xinhua reported. Xi called ⁠for ensuring that finished ​computing power projects operate efficiently ⁠and subsequent projects are completed ⁠on ​time, according to Xinhua.

He also called ⁠for transforming computing power advantages into ⁠development ⁠advantages, Xinhua said.