China's Xi stresses importance of national computing power network
Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted on Friday the importance of building a nationwide integrated computing power network as he inspected the construction of a computing power resource allocation project in Inner Mongolia, state-run news agency Xinhua reported. Xi called for ensuring that finished computing power projects operate efficiently and subsequent projects are completed on time, according to Xinhua.
He also called for transforming computing power advantages into development advantages, Xinhua said.