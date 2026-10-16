Delhi Police detains CJP activist Abhijit Dipke ahead of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest

Delhi Police has detained CJP activist Abhijit Dipke as he left the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande, ahead of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally at Central Park in Connaught Place. A police official informed Dipke about the detention, saying, “We are placing you under preventive detention. Section 163 is in force in Connaught Place. You are being detained.”

Further, Delhi Police issued two notices to Dipke citing restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and a previous undertaking related to maintaining peace. One notice was issued by the New Delhi district under the Delhi Police Act, directing Dipke not to visit Central Park in view of the restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS.

The second notice was issued by the South-West Delhi district and referred to a previous preventive action involving Dipke, Ashutosh and Saurav, who were detained at the airport and produced before a court. The notice referred to the bond that they should not disturb public peace for a period of one year.

Earlier, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar met senior police officers to review security arrangements and assess the overall situation ahead of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally in the national capital. On CJP's ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest, Additional CP (Traffic) DK Gupta said, "The traffic police have issued a detailed advisory. Areas around Connaught Place are likely to be affected. We have deployed our personnel across these zones to regulate traffic. Should any disruptions occur, we will implement timely diversions to ensure the public faces minimal inconvenience and traffic continues to flow smoothly. We are definitely monitoring social media as well. If we receive any inputs regarding potential disruptions on the ground, we will implement timely diversions to keep traffic moving. Our primary objective is to ensure that commuters do not face any difficulties. We request that all commuters follow our traffic advisory. If any disruptions occur, we will implement diversions; therefore, we advise people to plan their travel accordingly, keeping these updates in mind."

Earlier today, Delhi Police teams landed at the residence where CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke was staying in the national capital. In the presence of a Delhi Police official, the CJP activist was served a notice which stated that Section 163 of the BNS was in force around the Connaught Place area. The notice further warned that the NDMC has not given permission for the proposed Tiranga Yatra on Saturday, and if the CJP decides to go ahead with this at Connaught Place, it would be considered a violation of Section 163 of the BNS and legal recourse would follow.

Dipke was also informed that waving the Tiranga was not against the law, but staging an unpermitted march and gathering a crowd would be a violation of restrictions, and the Police would take legal action. Dipke was also informed about the restrictions on treating the national flag with due respect in accordance with the Flag Code. (ANI)