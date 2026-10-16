UP: Five people killed after van crashes into roadside tree in Bulandshahr 

Five passengers were killed after a van carrying eight people crashed into a roadside tree near Ratanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, an official said on Friday. 

ANI | Updated: 16-10-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 18:42 IST
UP: Five people killed after van crashes into roadside tree in Bulandshahr 
SDM Dibai, Ravikant Chaubey (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five passengers were killed after a van carrying eight people crashed into a roadside tree near Ratanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, an official said on Friday. Speaking to ANI, SDM of Dibai Ravikant Chaubey stated that the van was travelling from Aligarh towards Belon at the time of the accident. He noted that all the pilgrims belonged to Delai Buzurg village in Sidhpura of Kasganj district.

Chaubey added that following the crash, all the injured individuals were taken to the hospital, where five of them were declared dead. The remaining three victims were referred to Aligarh Medical College for further treatment. "... An eco car carrying eight passengers was travelling from Aligarh towards Belon when it crashed into a roadside tree near Ratanpur village, under Narora police station. All the injured were taken to hospital, where five were declared dead. The remaining three were referred to Aligarh Medical College for treatment. All are from Delai Buzurg village in Sidhpura, Kasganj district," said Chaubey.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
3
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global
4
US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Dark Side of Digital Boom: More Platforms, Wider Urban–Rural Income Gaps

Southern Africa’s Economic Expansion Is Amplifying the Energy Demands of Financial Development

High-Protein Nutrition Drinks Could Save Millions in France Elders’ Care Costs

Kerala’s Orchid Rescue: What It Takes to Save Native Plants from Road Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026