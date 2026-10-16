UP: Five people killed after van crashes into roadside tree in Bulandshahr 

Five passengers were killed after a van carrying eight people crashed into a roadside tree near Ratanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, an official said on Friday. Speaking to ANI, SDM of Dibai Ravikant Chaubey stated that the van was travelling from Aligarh towards Belon at the time of the accident. He noted that all the pilgrims belonged to Delai Buzurg village in Sidhpura of Kasganj district.

Chaubey added that following the crash, all the injured individuals were taken to the hospital, where five of them were declared dead. The remaining three victims were referred to Aligarh Medical College for further treatment. "... An eco car carrying eight passengers was travelling from Aligarh towards Belon when it crashed into a roadside tree near Ratanpur village, under Narora police station. All the injured were taken to hospital, where five were declared dead. The remaining three were referred to Aligarh Medical College for treatment. All are from Delai Buzurg village in Sidhpura, Kasganj district," said Chaubey.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)