Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reviews progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

During the visit, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the current status of construction activities and ongoing projects. He also received detailed information about the facilities being developed under Phase I and Phase II of the National Maritime Heritage Complex.

ANI | Updated: 16-10-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 19:54 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reviews progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at National Maritime Heritage Complex (Photo/GujaratCMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, envisioned in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”, is being developed at the historic site associated with the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation. The complex aims to showcase India's rich maritime history and heritage through world-class museums, galleries and other visitor attractions, according to the release. During the visit, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the current status of construction activities and ongoing projects. He also received detailed information about the facilities being developed under Phase I and Phase II of the National Maritime Heritage Complex.

The project, being developed under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will feature a museum dedicated to India's maritime heritage, elaborate galleries and what is planned to be the world's tallest Lighthouse Museum. Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with senior officials and representatives associated with the project. During the meeting, a detailed presentation was made on the proposed facilities under both phases, the distinctive features of the site, the development works completed so far and the projects planned for the coming stages.

The press release stated that the Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation timeline and emphasised the importance of completing the project within the stipulated schedule. The complex is envisioned as a major international tourist attraction, highlighting India's maritime legacy and the historical significance of Lothal. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
3
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global
4
US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Dark Side of Digital Boom: More Platforms, Wider Urban–Rural Income Gaps

Southern Africa’s Economic Expansion Is Amplifying the Energy Demands of Financial Development

High-Protein Nutrition Drinks Could Save Millions in France Elders’ Care Costs

Kerala’s Orchid Rescue: What It Takes to Save Native Plants from Road Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026