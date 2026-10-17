"Congress fighting for its existence", says UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak 

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the party had lost its political ground in Uttar Pradesh and was struggling for its survival in several parts of the country. Reacting to the Congress's protests and demonstrations alongside what he termed anti-national elements, Pathak accused the party of pursuing politics driven by its desire for power.

He also said that the remarks made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reflected the public's desire for peace and the maintenance of law and order. Pathak said, "Look, the Congress party understands very well that it has no political ground left in Uttar Pradesh. Not just Uttar Pradesh, if you set aside Muslim appeasement, across most parts of the country, the Congress party is fighting merely for its existence. And the manner in which they are staging demonstrations and protests alongside anti-national elements.”

Pathak further alleged that internal turmoil within the Congress stemmed from its ambition to return to power. Backing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks, he said the public wanted peace and stability in the country. Elaborating on his criticism of the Congress and supporting the Defence Minister's position, Pathak said, “It is widely known that the turmoil within the Congress party clearly stems from the fact that their hunger for power is not letting them sleep. What the respected Defence Minister stated aligns with what the peace-loving people, the common citizens of this country, want, which is for law and order and peace to be maintained in the nation.”

The Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, claiming that India had strengthened its position on the global stage. He accused the Congress of harming the country's economy through its policies and recalled the Emergency imposed in 1975 as an example of what he described as the party's anti-constitutional actions.

He said, “Under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the way the country has progressed on the global stage makes it natural for Congress to feel the pain. The Congress party has always pushed the country into the abyss; their economic policies harmed the nation. And above all, their anti-constitutional misdeeds will never be forgotten. The way Congress imposed the Emergency in 1975, even today people shudder in pain when recalling it." Pathak also targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, asking him to focus on his own political affairs.

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party chief, Pathak said, "Tell Akhilesh Yadav ji to worry about himself. His own engines keep colliding with each other. Akhilesh Yadav ji runs a family private limited company. What does he understand about political governance and democratic systems?” Pathak further credited the Prime Minister's leadership with India's economic resilience, stating that the country had strengthened its economy despite global economic uncertainties.

“Under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India formulates its own economic policies. As you can see, despite global economic concerns and global headwinds, India has further strengthened its economy. On behalf of Uttar Pradesh, I express my sincere gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," he added. The UP Deputy CM's remarks come amid an escalating war of words between the BJP and the Congress over remarks linking the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to the idea of “regime change”.

A day earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to replicate a Bangladesh-style political upheaval in India, alleging that the protests were aimed at creating unrest rather than addressing electoral reforms. “Attempts are being made to turn the country's youth into pawns of anarchic politics. Regime change is being pursued on the lines of Bangladesh,” Singh said in a press conference in Lucknow.

The controversy erupted after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan described the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a “fight for regime change”, while All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora referred to the Gen Z movement in Bangladesh. The BJP has interpreted these remarks as evidence of an attempt to bring down the Modi government outside the electoral process, an allegation rejected by the opposition. (ANI)